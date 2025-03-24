HT Syndication

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 24: MNB Buildfab, a leader in boutique real estate development, proudly announces Ananta Vilasa, a premium residential project offering 74 meticulously crafted 4.5 BHK boutique apartments. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners, this low-density, single-tower, 15-floor development introduces a new standard of semi-furnished, ready-to-move-in residences in Sector 56, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon.

Also Read | Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Know Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Ananta Vilasa addresses a major gap in the market--the lack of truly move-in-ready homes. Traditionally, homebuyers receive bare shell apartments requiring extensive work before they can start living comfortably. MNB Buildfab has redefined this experience by offering semi-furnished residences equipped with modular kitchens, built-in wardrobes, VRV air-conditioning systems, premium Italian marble flooring, and wall paneling, allowing homeowners to simply move in with their furniture and start living.

"Most homebuyers in India have become accustomed to receiving unfinished apartments, where they need to invest additional time and money to make their new space livable," said Nakul Bajaj, Co-Founder of MNB Buildfab. "With Ananta Vilasa, we eliminate this inconvenience by delivering well-appointed homes that offer convenience, comfort, and luxury from day one."

Also Read | 'I'll Keep Putting in the Work': BTS' V Reveals Losing 10 Kg Amid Mandatory Military Service, Leaves ARMY Sweating With Stunning Gym Photos.

Beyond offering elegant living spaces, Ananta Vilasa is a thoughtfully designed residential community that provides residents with a comprehensive lifestyle experience. With over 25 world-class amenities, homeowners can enjoy:

* Multipurpose games court

* Landscaped gardens & yoga meditation areas

* Indoor gym & wellness zones

* Library, music room and Dedicated kids' play areas (indoor & outdoor)

Upon arrival, residents are welcomed by a triple-height entrance lobby that exudes the grandeur of a five-star hotel, setting the tone for an unparalleled luxury experience. The dedicated drop-off area ensures a seamless and sophisticated arrival experience.

The project is ideally suited for families looking to upgrade their living standards, particularly those transitioning from joint family setups to independent, premium residences. Located in Sector 56 on Golf Course Road, Ananta Vilasa offers unparalleled connectivity to business districts (DLF Cyberhub, Worldmark), entertainment hubs, and educational institutions such as GD Goenka Public School, DPS International, and St. Xavier's High School.

"MNB Buildfab is committed to revolutionizing homeownership by creating homes that reflect the real needs of modern residents, not just standard buildings," added Ankit Chadha from MNB Buildfab. "We focus on delivering more than just four walls--we create environments where people can truly thrive, supported by our values of transparency, empathy, and foresight."

With state-of-the-art security systems, Ananta Vilasa ensures that residents experience peace of mind along with luxury. With Ananta Vilasa, MNB Buildfab continues its mission to elevate real estate expectations by offering homes that seamlessly integrate luxury, convenience, and functionality. As a brand that understands the aspirations of its customers, MNB Buildfab is set to redefine premium living, ensuring that homebuyers receive more than they ever expected.

About MNB Buildfab

MNB Buildfab is a visionary real estate developer committed to creating exceptional living spaces that enhance lifestyles. With a strong emphasis on customer-first design, innovation, and transparency, the company has established itself as a trusted name in boutique luxury residences.

For more details, visit - www.mnbbuildfab.com/ananta-vilasa/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)