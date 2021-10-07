New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, is delighted to announce that it has been recognised among the Top 10 - India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 (Mid-size Companies Category) by Great Place to Work® India.

This is the second consecutive year, amidst its Silver Jubilee celebrations, that the organization is being recognized by Great Place to Work® India among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women. This honour underscores the company's steadfast commitment to championing equitable policies and practices that empower women to realise their true potential.

This recognition also comes close on the heels of Modicare Limited being recognized at rank 5 among India's Best Mid-size Workplaces 2021 and at rank 30 among the 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia 2021 by Great Place to Work®.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. To identify India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021, Great Place to Work® India studied 712 organizations, of which 512 met the eligibility criteria of having:

Women employees constitute at least 10% of their workforce

Women employees sharing at least 70% positive feedback on the Trust Index(c), i.e. Great Place to Work® Institute's globally accepted framework used to measure employee experience.

Out of these 512 organisations that were eligible, Modicare Limited has earned the recognition of being among the Top 10 - India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 (Mid-size Companies Category).

Since its inception, the company has been at the forefront of fortifying its commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by consciously working towards nurturing a more inclusive environment and providing its work family with a competitive advantage in order for them to thrive.

"When we empower our women, we empower our nation, and in due course, empower the world. The same stands for women in the Modicare family. Ever since our inception and even more so in the current times, our women workforce have exhibited true resilience, agility and empathy which has led to the many successes of our organisation. Being recognised as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® Institute for the second consecutive year is a true reflection of a culture that is fundamentally based on equality and equanimity. While we are poised to play our role in creating an ecosystem of parity, I urge every woman out there to believe in the change she can bring about and inspire many others to fearlessly pursue their dreams," commented Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited.

Besides ardently inculcating equitable hiring practices and actively recruiting women as part of the company's ever-growing employee base all across India, the Modicare Limited undertakes regular gender sensitisation workshops and POSH training for its employees. Furthermore, Modicare has launched a slew of measures and policies towards ensuring a seamless transition into an organisation that stands up for and strongly advocates women's rights. The company has also gone a step further to conduct regular grooming and self-defence workshops, besides providing emotional support through counselling and guidance for the overall psychological, emotional, and physical welfare of its employees. From organising sensitisation workshops, hiring women on career breaks to having women representation in top leadership and managerial roles, the company has been committed to nurture an inclusive, safe and diverse workplace for women.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also ranked Modicare Limited number 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia.

Today, the company has over 50 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000+ new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 300 products, 700+ SKUs across 13 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 12000+ Distribution Points and over 55 Modicare Centres.

