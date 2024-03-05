PRNewswire

Amsterdam [Netherlands]/ Singapore, March 5: MODIFI, a leading global B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later provider, has earned a spot on the prestigious Financial Times list of Europe's fastest growing companies of 2024. The company offers innovative solutions that allows exporters in emerging markets to access convenient working capital on their terms so they can take advantage of growth opportunities in global commerce.

Released annually by the publication, Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2024 examines publicly available data from thousands of companies to rank the top 1,000 with the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. MODIFI's growth rate was approximately 200% in the period and secured the 54th rank out of 1,000 on that list and the 7th spot in the FinTech category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe," said Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder of MODIFI. "Our growth is a testament to our unique win-win model that provides exporters and their buyers with the working capital and payment solutions they need to grow their business and access bigger opportunities in the global trade."

Founded in 2018, the Amsterdam-based company has since expanded its operations and coverage globally, with 9 offices across North America, Europe, UAE, India, Bangladesh, China and Singapore from where it serves a growing network of thousands of customers and partners engaged in the global trade and payment services industries.

About MODIFI

MODIFI is a FinTech platform specializing in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions. The company removes traditional barriers to global trade by empowering businesses with the modern digital payments tools and financial liquidity needed to compete in the global commerce.

MODIFI's platform serves more than 1,600 companies across 55+ countries and has a global presence with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, Amsterdam, Berlin, Mexico-City, Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dhaka.

