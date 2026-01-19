NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19: Moglix has announced the launch of Cognilix, an AI-led Operating System for B2B procurement designed to bring coherence and intelligence to how enterprises buy, manage inventory, collaborate with suppliers, and sell. Alongside the launch, the company announced a planned investment of $5 million to advance AI research and build vertical-specific enterprise products under the Cognilix platform.

Over the last few years, AI has moved from experimentation to expectation. What is changing now is its role, from supporting individual decisions to shaping how work runs, day after day. Having built and scaled complex B2B and supply chain operations, Moglix has seen that lasting impact does not come from intelligence in isolation, but from systems that understand context, constraints, and consequences across the enterprise.

Cognilix emerges from this operating reality. Built on Moglix's real-world scale of over $40Bn+ in transactions, 45K+ suppliers, 1.2Mn+ SKUs, operations across 80+ countries, and a network of 58+ warehouses, the platform reflects years of working in environments where decisions ripple across procurement, inventory, suppliers, and revenue, and where accuracy and accountability are essential. Cognilix brings these functions together into a single decision layer, connecting data and workflows across procurement, supply chain, and B2B commerce, while working alongside existing ERP systems.

The platform enables enterprises to automate and streamline buying through AI-led procurement workflows covering digital catalogues, RFQ comparison, supplier onboarding, compliance, competitive e-auctions, and inventory forecasting informed by historical usage and lead times. It also enables structured B2B selling through digital storefronts and marketplaces with integrated order management, payments, logistics, and real-time inventory visibility. A unified data layer standardizes material master data and delivers clearer insight into spend, supplier performance, and operational opportunities.

"Globally, AI is moving from insight to infrastructure. The real question for enterprises is no longer whether to use AI, but how deeply it can be embedded into the way work runs," said Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix. "From an Indian perspective, this shift matters even more. As manufacturing and supply chains scale in complexity, we need systems that are context-aware, accountable, and resilient. Cognilix reflects what we have learned by operating at scale; that intelligence creates value only when it understands real-world constraints and consequences. Our focus is to build enterprise-grade AI from India that stands up to global demands."

Enterprises using Cognilix are seeing early outcomes such as reductions in procurement cycle times, improved inventory accuracy, higher levels of data standardization, and clearer, real-time visibility across suppliers and orders.

The $5 million investment will be directed toward deepening domain-led AI models, expanding industry-specific capabilities, and strengthening enterprise-grade governance and collaboration across the Cognilix platform, reinforcing Moglix's long-term commitment to building practical, scalable AI for global enterprise use.

Cognilix is an AI-led operating system for B2B commerce, built on Moglix's real operating data at scale. The platform draws intelligence from over $40Bn in transactions across 45,000+ suppliers, 1.2 million+ SKUs, and a global footprint spanning 80+ countries and 58+ warehouses database of Moglix, enabling an autonomous, insight-driven enterprise system for procurement and supply chains.

Moglix is Asia's largest B2B commerce company for the manufacturing and industrial sectors, founded in 2015 by Rahul Garg. Valued at ~US$2.6 billion, Moglix serves 1,000+ enterprises and 3,000+ factories globally with integrated procurement, supply chain, technology, and manufacturing solutions.

