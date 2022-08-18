Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): With having more than two decades of experience in organizing events and weddings and recently winning 4 awards at the EEMAX GLOBAL AWARDS across multiple categories, namely 'best destination wedding international', 'Best theme/ decor integration in a social event,' 'Best use of technology in a social event' etc. Moksh Events Pvt. Ltd once again proved that it is one of India's leading Event and wedding planning agencies. Right from destination weddings to corporate events, or theme-based events, to cultural events, fashion shows, product launches, award ceremonies, or any other private event, the client names it and they deliver. Further, they are also into Special Building and Monument Illumination Projects too and have successfully executed quite a few.

Vijay Bokadia, founder director of Moksh Events, has been in the trade for 21 yrs and has offices in MUMBAI and KOLKATA. Talking about the agency he shared, "I started this firm with my brother Shashi Bokadia with great zeal and passion for events from the east of India. We aim at providing all the event-related services under one roof. Having collaborated with big names from different industries, we ensure that our client's needs are fulfilled and that their event is a great success. With years of experience with my team, we have expanded our services, specializing in Destination Weddings, MICE solutions and Corporate Events, and Entertainment solutions globally. "Besides Moksh Events, Vijay co-owns Moksh Sports Ventures, Brand Productions, a production company, and Book My Speaker Worldwide (BMSWW), which provides celebrity speakers for motivational and related events.

Moksh Events have been appreciated for their work several times at multiple awards functions. They have won Gold, Silver and Bronze for different categories at the EEMAX Global Awards in 2019 and won silver in SFX and Pyro techniques at WOW Awards in 2019. Moksh Events can be an ideal choice for you. As they say in Moksh, "We create visual Magic".

