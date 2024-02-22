PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22: The Mongol Oil Refinery team, have expressed their gratitude to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), for its generous contribution towards supporting the Mongolian herders affected by the devastating weather Dzud.

Dr Altansetseg Dashdavva, CEO - Mongolia said, "On behalf of my company, as well as the Mongolian herders who are suffering by harsh snow catastrophe, I want to express my deepest thankfulness for your generous contribution on our aid and help to Dornogovi nomads! May God be always with Megha Engineering and with India."

MEIL is constructing three critical segments in Mongolia's first greenfield integrated Mongol Oil Refinery project coming up in the Dornogobi province, Mongolia. Within this refinery, MEIL is overseeing the construction of diesel hydrotreater unit (DHDT), and a hydrocracker Unit (HCU), visbreaker unit (VBU), hydrogen generation unit (HGU), sulphur block, LPG treating unit, hydrogen compression and distribution - matching, plant buildings--- satellite rack rooms, sub-stations, open art units, utilities, offsites, and others.

To ensure deadlines are met and work is not hampered, MEIL is also constructing the biggest camp in the region for 2,400 workers.

The Dzud weather, characterised by extreme cold and harsh weather conditions, has caused widespread hardship and food insecurity for herder communities who rely heavily on their livestock for existence across Mongolia.

MEIL hydrocarbons president P. Rajesh Reddy said, "Our commitment for livestock support to the Dornogovi nomads during this challenging time reflects our values of empathy and solidarity that we all share. The aid from the MEIL family will mitigate the tragedy of livestock mortality and empower herder households to procure vital hay and fodder for their animals."

MEIL remains committed to working with its partners and stakeholders to build a more resilient energy secure future for Mongolia.

About MEIL

MEIL is India's largest private infrastructure company with a presence across sectors critical to India's growth. We have significantly contributed to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with an unwavering commitment spanning over three decades. Our projects are across renewable energy, electric mobility, CGD, hydrocarbons, defence, transport, railways, manufacturing, infrastructure, water management, and other sectors. MEIL's subsidiaries Olectra Greentech Limited, a BSE and NSE listed company, ICOMM and Drillmec drive 'Make in India' through electric buses and trucks, renewable energy, advanced oil rigs, defence, telecom, and other infrastructure. Megha Gas builds vital CNG and PNG infrastructure across India. Evey Trans is India's largest electric buses fleet operator. MEIL's varied portfolios span across 20+ nations, showcasing our global influence.

