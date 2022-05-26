New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Rating agency Moody's on Thursday lowered India's economic growth forecast for 2022 by 30 basis points to 8.8 per cent from its earlier projection of 9.1 per cent announced in March.

However, for the calendar year 2023 the rating agency has maintained its India's GDP growth forecast unchanged at 5.4 per cent.

Also Read | Yasin Malik Verdict: 10 Accused Arrested for Anti-National Sloganeering, Stone Pelting Outside Separatist Leader's House in Kashmir.

"We have lowered our calendar-year 2022 growth forecast for India to 8.8 per cent from our March forecast of 9.1 per cent, while maintaining our 2023 growth forecasts at 5.4 per cent," Moody's said in a report.

In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody's Investors Service Moody's said the rise in crude oil, food and fertiliser prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23: FM Suresh Khanna Presents Rs 6,15,518 Crore Annual Budget; Here Are Some Key Highlights.

Rate hike to prevent energy and food inflation from becoming more generalized will slow the demand recovery's momentum, the rating agency said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)