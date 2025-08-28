Engineering Students of Chandigarh University have been getting lucrative packages with leading MNCs during campus placements

Chandigarh [India], August 28: Chandigarh University has received overwhelming response in terms of campus placements for engineering students. More than 500 Multinational Companies have conducted their campus placements in which record 5000 job offers were offered to students of various engineering streams which included Computer Science Engineering, IT, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology Engineering.

Engineering streams attracted the highest number lucrative packages in 2024-25 with over 500 top notch MNCs turning up with over 5000 offers for students of engineering streams. The highest package offered to Chandigarh University's 2024, and 2025 Batch engineering students was Rs 54.7 Lakh Per Annum (LPA).

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT) remains one of the most popular engineering disciplines and offers high-paying career options across diverse industries. The 2024 and 2025 Batch CSE and IT students of Chandigarh University received over 4000 job offers from over 300 companies.

While CSE and IT engineering received the highest number of jobs during the placement drive, the highest package of Rs 54.7 Lakh Per Annum was also bagged by a student of this branch.

The top global and Indian companies which offered jobs to Chandigarh University's CSE and IT students included Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Walmart Labs, SAP Labs, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, IBM,, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase, PayPal, DELL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HCL.

2024 and 2025 Batch students from other engineering branches have also been successfully placed during the campus placement drive with 75% to 94% of total students not majoring in Computer Science or Information Technology receiving job offers from top global and Indian companies.

In ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and Mechatronics, over 100 companies offered jobs to 2024 and 2025 batch students of Chandigarh University. In all, over 92% of ECE and Mechatronics students secured placements with highest package of Rs 40 LPA.

The top recruiters for ECE and Mechatronics students included Amazon, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Ericsson Global, Reliance JIO, SanDisk India Device Design Center, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Electro Mechanics Software, LG Electronics, British Telecom, Microchip Technology and Bosch Global Software.

In Mechanical, Automobile and Aerospace Engineering, over 50 companies offered jobs to 2024 and 2025 batch students of Chandigarh University. Over 94% of Mechanical, Automobile and Aerospace Engineering students secured jobs during the campus placement drive with highest package of Rs 11.5 LPA.

The top recruiters for Mechanical, Automobile and Aerospace Engineering included Atlas Copco, Alstom, Airbus, Varroc Engineering, Renault Nissan Technology, HERO MotoCorp, Daimler India, VE Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Power, TVS Motors, Escorts Kubota, Ashok Leyland, Blue Star and Jackson Engineering.

As Civil Engineering helps in the development of modern infrastructure, which is crucial for the development of the country, 85% of civil engineering students of 2024 and 2025 batch at Chandigarh University received job offers from over 30 companies during the campus placement drive with the highest package of Rs 10 LPA.

The top recruiters for Civil Engineering included Asian Paints, TVS Motors, Berger Paints, JSW Group, Hella Infra, Ultratech Cement, Interach Building Products, Jackson Group, VA Tech Wabag and WDP India.

In Chemical Engineering, 90% of students of Chandigarh University received job offers from over 30 companies during the campus placement drive for 2024 and 2025 batch students with the highest package of Rs 9.5 LPA.

The top recruiters for Chemical Engineering included Pentair Water, Renault Nissan, Khanna Paper, HPL Additives, Sanmar Chemical /Sanmar Group, Galaxy Surfactants, WSP India, Linde Engineering and Wonder Cement.

In Biotechnology and Food Technology, 75% students of Chandigarh University received job offers from over 20 companies during the campus placement drive with the highest package of Rs 7 LPA.

The top recruiters for Biotechnology and Food Technology included Barmalt Malting, Evalueserve, Makin Laboratories, Pansari Group, Zifo RnD Solutions, Midvision, Roots Analysis, Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, Mrs. Bectors Food and LG Electronics.

The overall campus placements for the academic year 2024-25 touched a new high at Chandigarh University with 900 top notch Multi-National Companies (MNCs) turning up at university campus with over 9000 job offers across different programs which includes Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Management, Mass Communication, Liberal Arts, Sciences.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760092/Students_of_Chandigarh_University.jpg

