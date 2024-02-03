PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Morepen Laboratories Limited (NSE: MOREPENLAB, BSE: 500288), is engaged in the business of manufacturing, producing, developing and marketing a wide range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), branded and generic formulations and also the Home Health products. The Company reported its unaudited Q3FY24 financial results.

Also Read | INS Sandhayak: First Survey Vessel Large Ship Commissioned Into Indian Navy in Presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam (See Pics and Video).

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY24:

Also Read | JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Expected to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How to Download.

* Total Income of Rs 448.62 Cr, YoY growth of 28%

* EBITDA of Rs 54.64 Cr, YoY growth of 151%

* EBITDA Margin of 12.18%, YoY growth of 596 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 31.99 Cr, YoY growth of 256%

* NPM (%) of 7.13%, YoY growth of 456 Bps

* EPS of Rs 0.63, YoY growth of 255.72%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights 9M FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 1277.09 Cr, YoY growth of 21%

* EBITDA of Rs 119.97 Cr, YoY growth of 79%

* EBITDA Margin of 9.39%, YoY growth of 306 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 67.88 Cr, YoY growth of 123%

* NPM (%) of 5.32%, YoY growth of 244 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.33, YoY growth of 121.67%

Q3 & 9M FY24 Performance Insights

Commenting on the performance, Sushil Suri - Joint Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories Limited said, "In the backdrop of a steadily growing pharmaceutical market, our products are experiencing robust demand. Through a dedicated focus on cost control measures, we have achieved an impressive 151% increase in EBITDA and a remarkable 256% rise in net profit. As we maintain a resilient presence both in the Indian and international markets, we are optimistic about future growth opportunities.

Our success is rooted in continuous product development initiatives and a deliberate expansion strategy in international markets. Noteworthy accomplishments include advancements in intellectual property, the successful development of new APIs, and strategic capacity expansions. These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, solidifying Morepen Laboratories as a key player in the dynamic pharmaceutical industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)