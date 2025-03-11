ATK

New Delhi [India], March 11: Road trips are not just about getting from one place to another; they're an experience that touches your heart and leaves you with unforgettable memories. You take multiple stops to snap a picture of a breathtaking mountain, feel the peace of the waves along a serene coastline, or enjoy the beauty of a sunlit desert. Well, moving ahead, if you are a traveller and are looking for the best road trip, here are your options.

8 Best Road Trips to Enjoy This Year

Here is the list for your next adventurous road trip:

Iceland

Driving through glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls, and black sand beaches - sounds like a dream? Well, to make this happen, visit Iceland. Start your journey from the capital city Reykjavik and head towards the Golden Circle. You can take small halts to witness the Gullfoss waterfall, Geysir, and Thingvellir National Park on your way.

Next, take a turn to follow the Ring Road. You will come across the Vik's black sand beaches and Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon.

Croatia

Passing through the roads of Croatia will time-travel you to the medieval towns. You can start your trip from Zagreb and set your map to Plitvice Lakes National Park. You can also drive down to the Dalmatian Coast. Well, whatever your preferences, remember to visit Diocletian's Palace in Split, Istria's hilltop towns, and Korcula on the way.

Australia

This list is incomplete without talking about the Great Ocean Road in Australia. You can start your trip from Torquay. Since this city is a surfing capital, ensure you have enjoyed water sports before hitting the gears.

The trip will be around 240 km long. Along the way, you can witness the Twelve Apostles, the Loch Ard Gorge, and the Gibson Steps. If you are not running out of time, prepare for a hike through the Otway Rainforest. If you are tired, Bells Beach is the perfect place to relax.

Argentina

From various peaks of the Andes to turquoise lakes and ancient glaciers, you will find them all on Route 40 in Argentina. This journey spans 5,194 km, starting from La Quiaca in the north to Cabo Virgenes in the south, crossing 11 provinces.

Start your drive from Salta and head south through Cafayate's vineyards, Mendoza's wine country, Bariloche's alpine lakes, and the glaciers of El Calafate.

Along the way, explore the hills of Quebrada de Humahuaca, Cueva de las Manos, and the Patagonian steppe.

Canada

When in Canada, take an Alcan Highway road trip. This 2,232 km route stretches through breathtaking landscapes from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to Delta Junction, Alaska.

Start from Dawson Creek, and on your way, stop at Muncho Lake and Liard River Hot Springs. You must also explore Whitehorse and the Sign Post Forest in Watson Lake.

The journey ends in Delta Junction, Alaska, and the memories last forever.

Norway

A road trip along the Atlantic Road is something you shouldn't miss. While not very long, this 8.3 km stretch is an engineering marvel, connecting islands via winding bridges that seem to float above the ocean.

You can start your journey from Kristiansund and head towards Molde.

Even on this short stretch, you can explore Haholmen Island, go fishing at Myrbaerholmbrua, and sit in peace on one of the rocks at Hustadvika Bay.

New Zealand

Milford Road in New Zealand is perfect for one of the most scenic drives. You can start this 120 km-long trip from Te Anau. On your way, make sure to stop at Fiordland National Park.

You must also pause at Eglinton Valley for its golden tussock fields. Next, head to Mirror Lakes and explore Lake Gunn. Monkey Creek, with its crystal-clear glacial water, should be your next halt as you drive further.

Romania

If you plan to visit Romania, don't miss the trip through the Transfagarasan Highway. You can call this 90 km stretch one of the world's most scenic drives because, on your way, you will come across Balea Lake, Vidraru Dam, and Poenari Castle. Don't skip taking a stop to witness the Balea Waterfall.

You can start this trip either from Bucharest or Sibiu. The road usually connects Bascov (near Pitesti) to the south, to Cartisoara in the north. It will take you through the twists and turns of the Fagaras Mountains.

Conclusion

There is no shortage of stunning road trips worldwide. Whether you are a fan of dramatic coastal vistas, sweeping mountain views, or a journey through history, these scenic drives will captivate your senses and create memories that will last a lifetime.

