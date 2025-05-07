VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: This Mother's Day, celebrate the incredible woman who means the world to you with gifts as thoughtful and unique as she is. From skincare and wellness to timeless tradition and comfort, here's a curated list of meaningful presents for every type of mom.

Magical Blends - Summer AM-PM Care Routine

Excuses like lack of time or not understanding the serum layering science should not stop your mom from shining bright anymore! Gift her a perfect and simplified skincare regime with Magical Blends this Mother's Day and get her going on her skincare journey.

Simply take a pea-sized amount of the base and mix 2-3 drops of SunDefence SPF 50 PA++++ Serum for her AM routine, 2-3 drops of Vit C Brightening Serum for her PM routine and 2-3 drops of Pore Refining Serum with both her AM and PM skincare routines. Mix together and apply it evenly over your face and neck.

Price: A set of 4 products for a 6 weeks regime can be purchased at a special Mother's Day Discounted price of INR 2112 only.

Buy it - https://magicalblends.in/collections/summer-essentials

atulya Vitamin C Body Lotion Enriched with Alpha Arbutin

This Mother's Day, gift her the glow she deserves with atulya Vitamin C Body Lotion enriched with Alpha Arbutin. Packed with powerful antioxidants and brightening botanicals, it reduces tanning, evens skin tone, and brings out a radiant glow. Lightweight and fast absorbing, it's perfect for daily pampering. Gentle, natural, and free from harsh chemicals--just like a mother's love.

Buy it -

https://myatulya.com/collections/body-lotion/products/atulya-vitamin-c-body-lotion-enriched-with-alpha-arbutin-400-ml

Soulflower

From day one, Soulflower has stood for more than just natural wellness -- we've stood for emotional wellness. Each Soulflower product is made with intention, using the purest ingredients, backed by the belief that self-care is a sacred ritual.

Soulflower gift sets are our way of helping you say, "I care," "I see you," or even, "Take a moment for yourself."

Soulflower is available across leading Q-commerce platforms. For us, being available on Q-commerce isn't just about convenience, it's about connection. We want to be where our customers are, when they need us most. Because love, after all, should never be out of reach.

Buy it - https://www.soulflower.in/products/rosemary-heart-giftset

CITTA Berry-licious Body Care Duo

This Mother's Day, show your mom how much she means with the CITTA Berry-licious Body Care Duo. Thoughtfully formulated to pamper her, this set includes a Strawberry Creamy Body Scrub that exfoliates and nourishes, revealing brighter, smoother skin. Follow it with the Strawberry Body Cream, enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, to restore deep hydration and leave her skin soft and glowing. This indulgent duo is perfect for all skin types, offering a self-care experience she truly deserves. For a more age-defying gift, the CITTA Regenerative Face Serum & Night Cream Duo is ideal. The serum, with Kojic Acid, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C, reduces fine lines and boosts brightness, while the Night Cream, infused with Retinol and Ashwagandha, works overnight to restore skin's firmness and promote a youthful glow. Together, they create a luxurious self-care experience, because nothing says "I love you" like the gift of glowing, healthy skin.

Buy it - https://cittaworld.com/products/citta-berry-licious-body-care-duo

Three Sixty

This Mother's Day, gift mom something exquisite that she'd love to use everyday. Three Sixty Leather, known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and style, proudly celebrates the incredible spirit of mothers who inspire the world with their unconditional love, strength and resilience.

Choose from handpicked home and living collection to office spaces for both stay at home and working mothers. Spoil moms with elegant home interior products like genuine Croco leather trays, and coaster sets in warm tan, grey and blue or versatile organisers with brass rivets or paper trays, multipurpose caddy, pencups, desk blotters and mouse pads for boss moms in hues of taupe, tan and dark moss green.

Three Sixty is celebrating Mother's Day with an exciting offer; with every purchase worth INR 25,000 get a complimentary luxe handcrafted storage box in premium leather. The offer is available till 11th May 2025.

Buy it - https://instagram.com/threesixty.leather?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Purple Pompa

From the first scraped knee to every life milestone, she's been your shield. This Mother's Day, it's her turn to be protected -- and pampered. Gift her the Sun + Skin Shield Duo by Purple Pompa -- a little daily reminder that she deserves to glow, to rest, and to be loved.

She'll love it because:

It shields her from the everyday sun damage

It locks in hydration for soft, radiant skin

It's clean, vegan, and crafted with pure love

This delightful package includes a Sunscreen and 3D Hydra Moisturiser designed to combat harsh sun exposure and maintain moisture balance.

Buy it - https://www.purplepompa.com/products/sun-skin-shield-duo-shield-your-skin-seal-in-moisture?pr_prod_strat=e5_desc&pr_rec_id=db98b38b2&pr_rec_pid=7828376682530&pr_ref_pid=7849018064930&pr_seq=uniform

Pizuna's American Style Beddings

For the MOM who gives her all, let's give her the Gift of Rest - Pizuna Linen's Fitted Sheet Set, made in the American style for India. If there's one thing most mothers sacrifice, it's sleep. This Mother's Day, help her reclaim it--with the gift of luxuriously soft, everyday essential bedding from Pizuna Linens. The 400 Thread Count Fitted Sheet Set is crafted from 100% Pure & Natural Long-Staple Combed Cotton and offers five-star hotel comfort right at home. Its smooth sateen weave feels cool against the skin-- perfect for our Indian nights. Thanks to the 360 degree deep-fit elastic, the sheet stays snug and secure, eliminating the daily struggle of slipping corners. What makes it even more meaningful? These sheets are OEKO-TEX certified--free from harmful chemicals and gentle on sensitive skin. With sustainable and quality-driven manufacturing across 18 countries, Pizuna Linens is a global name in responsible luxury. Mothers care for their families without pause--often putting everyone else first. Thoughtful gestures like this remind her that she deserves comfort too. At Pizuna, we craft our bedding not just to dress your bed, but to genuinely relax your soul. Continue to stay energized everyday with a restful sleep at night.

Buy it - https://amzn.to/4jGChl8

Bonjour Silken Socks

This Mother's Day, gift her the luxury of all-day comfort with Bonjour Silken Socks, a perfect blend of elegance and ease for the woman who never stops giving. Crafted with ultra-soft, breathable fibers, these socks feel like a second skin, offering unmatched comfort with every step. The seamless design ensures a smooth, irritation-free fit, while the gentle heel tab and stretch-retaining elastane provide a secure, flattering hold. Whether she's running errands, at work, or enjoying a quiet moment to herself, these socks are designed to keep up with her pace while making her feel pampered. Chic, durable, and effortlessly stylish, Bonjour Silken Socks are more than just an accessory, they're a thoughtful reminder that she deserves comfort that's as beautiful as she is. This year, wrap her feet in softness and her heart in love.

Buy it -

https://www.bonjourretail.com/products/women-silken-secret-socks-3-pairs?srsltid=AfmBOorALpwyy9r6AUDrHo3MdHFbWzSuOnO0uKzUmPHVpiW4Hq8klD5T

Re/do Beauty's Glam Lash & Brow Bundle

Re/do Beauty is a premium beauty brand that has launched India's first and only eyelash growth serum infused with Resulook and WKPep Pro-Lash peptide complex and eyebrow growth serum infused with multi-peptide complex and high quality Redensyl that helps achieve longer, fuller and healthier looking lashes and brows making it the perfect gifting option this season.

The customized applicator ensures that the application is quick and precise. The lightweight serums are non-sticky and absorb within minutes. With consistent use, this advanced formula ensures your lashes and brows look more vibrant and voluminous, giving you a noticeable boost in a few weeks.

Let your Mom flaunt longer, voluminous eyelashes and fuller, defined brows with Re/do Beauty's Glam Lash + Brow Bundle.

Buy it -

https://redo-beauty.com/collections/growth-serums/products/glam-lash-brow-bundle-save-25

Ultra Soft Toys - Special Mother's Day Collection for To-Be Moms

This Mother's Day, Ultra Soft Toys, a beloved brand from Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, unveils a heartwarming new collection crafted especially for to-be moms. Blending comfort with sentiment, the range features large, huggable plush toys designed to bring extra joy during the beautiful journey into motherhood.

The collection includes sleeping elephants, cuddly teddies, adorable deer, playful dinos, baby lions, life-size teddies, huggable sitting cows, dolphin plushies, avocado pillows, baby sharks, and reversible flip mood octopuses. These plush companions offer more than just softness--they deliver emotional comfort, stress relief, and cherished memories.

Perfect for gifting, these plushies celebrate the tender love and nurturing spirit of soon-to-be moms. With their calming presence and cozy appeal, Ultra's new plush collection promises to make Mother's Day extra special for moms-to-be everywhere.

Buy it - www.ultrasofttoys.com

ILEM JAPAN's Luxurious Face Masks

ILEM JAPAN, a holistic wellness brand, brings you J-Beauty solutions to restore your skin's natural health and glow. With a blend of time-honoured Japanese secrets and modern skincare science, ILEM offers a range of products designed to replenish your skin's vitality and protect the skin barrier.

This Mother's Day, celebrate the selfless love and timeless beauty of mothers with the gift of radiant skin. ILEM JAPAN presents its luxurious collection of Bio-Cellulose Face Masks -- the perfect gift to pamper the most important woman in your life. Available in three targeted varieties -- Hydrating, Brightening, and Firming -- these masks are thoughtfully crafted to rejuvenate, replenish, and revitalize.

Crafted with 98% natural origin ingredients, made in Japan, and suitable for all skin types, these masks make for a meaningful and indulgent Mother's Day gift -- a simple way to say thank you and give back a little of the care she gives every day.

Price: INR 1850 each

Buy it - https://in.ilemjapan.com/

Mandakini

There's no gift more graceful, more heartfelt, than a piece of tradition that speaks the language of love.

This handwoven Authentic Kanchipuram Silk Saree from Mandakini is crafted from 100% pure silk and finished with premium zari work, celebrating the richness of South India's textile heritage. With its royal purple hue and intricately woven golden motifs, it's more than a saree; it's a tribute.

A perfect gift for the woman who's given you everything because she deserves the very best of elegance, culture, and craftsmanship.

Celebrate her. Honour her. Drape her in Mandakini.

Buy it - https://www.mandakini.online/products/blue-kanjivaram-saree-mk241

No matter which type of mom you're shopping for, the most meaningful Mother's Day gifts are the ones that come from the heart. Whether it's a luxurious treat, a personalized keepsake, or a simple experience you can share together, what matters most is showing appreciation for everything she does. This Mother's Day 2025, go beyond the usual bouquet and chocolates -- surprise Mom with something that celebrates her individuality and reminds her how much she's cherished, today and every day.

