New Delhi, April 7: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch in India is scheduled on May 13, 2025. The new The company maker has teased the smartphone in social media platforms. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India will be announced during the launch of the latest flip phone. The smartphone is expected to offer advanced specifications and features.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was recently launched in global markets. The flip phone will be available in three colour options in India. It will include Pantone Wood, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red. Prior to its official launch, details regarding its specifications, and features have surfaced through Amazon microsite, providing potential buyers with a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming smartphone from Motorola. As per reports, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price in India is expected to be around INR 1,11,000. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Foldable Smartphone.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

The company has teased the smartphone as the "world's most powerful AI flip phone." The device's design includes a durable titanium hinge. Additionally, it will come with Moto AI 2.0 feature. The smartphone will be shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection for resistance against scratches and drops. It will also come with an IP48 rating for protection against dust and water. Honor 400 Series Launch on May 22, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device will likely offer up to 16GB of RAM. Users can expect an internal storage capacity of up to 512GB. The flip phone is expected to feature a 7-inch pOLED LTPO inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it will likely come with a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover display. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro sensor, and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

