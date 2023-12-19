BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 19: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand, has reduced the prices of its flagship devices by Rs. 10,000 with effect from 15th December 2023. Customers can now grab the industry's most advanced flip-phone, the razr40 ultra at a new offer price of of Rs. 79,999. The most stylish flip phone from Motorola, the razr40 also gets Rs. 10,000 price drop making the new offer prices Rs. 49,999 which becomes the most affordable flip phone available in the market.

Additionally, Motorola is offering limited-period flat discounts on both smartphones during the Moto Days, from 18th to 24th December 2023. During this time, there will be a flat discount of Rs. 7000 on the new price for motorola razr40 ultra, making its effective price Rs 72,999. Similarly, there will be a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the new price of motorola razr40 which will be available for only Rs. 44,999 during the Moto Days. To make the flip phones even more affordable and accessible to consumers, Motorola also offers No Cost EMI for 3, 6 and 9 months from leading banks. Consumers can buy motorola razr40 ultra now for just Rs. 8111/month and razr40 at just Rs. 5000/month.

Both the devices had overwhelming response by customers witnessing impressive sales during the Amazon Prime Days Sale and Amazon Great India Festive day. motorola razr40 ultra and razr40 being the highest-selling smartphones in foldable category on amazon during both the key sales period. razr40 family had earlier emerged as the biggest-ever flip phone launch on Amazon. The flip-phones have also been generating impressive sales across avenues such as D2C and retail.

The motorola razr40 ultra with its iconic flippable design boasts the world's largest external 3.6-inch Poled display with its fastest 144Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness. This flip phone is super slim when folded and has a gapless design, thanks to its industry's 1st dual axis teardrop hinge design thus also ensuring the phone is also infinitely flexible at multiple flex angles. When opened, the phone has a nearly creaseless 6.9" polled display with upto 165Hz refresh rate and 1400nits of Peak brightness. This iconic flip phone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring a seamless experience. The device was earlier launched in Pantone colour of the year 2023 Viva Magenta and received tremendous response from the consumer. This most advanced flip smartphone was also announced to come in Pantone color of the year 2023, the Peach Fuzz edition and will be available soon in India.

motorola razr40 is a most stylish flip phone that offers top-notch flagship features at a great value and also stands as the most affordable flip phone in the market. Its ultra-slim and pocketable design with a premium vegan leather finish makes it extremely stylish, giving good in-hand grip and a soft touch and feel experience. The smartphone also features a nearly creaseless and ultra-smooth display, which has a vivid 6.9" pOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring a truly fluid and seamless viewing experience. This device also comes with the redesigned teardrop hinge, which does not leave any visible crease on the display, unlike other flip phones in the market. The 1.5-inch screen on the outside allows users to quickly check their messages or the time, making life on the go just a tad bit easier. It also comes with the industry's first dual-axis tracking, which reduces the size of the device, thus making razr40 and razr40 ultra both are one of the Industry's Slimmest Flippable phones in the industry when flipped close. The razr40 comes with Flex View Technology which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on a 4nm platform has 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and a generous 256GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage and runs on the latest Android™ 13 operating system. In terms of battery backup, the razr40 boasts a massive 4200mAH battery with a 33W charger, so users don't have to worry about running out of battery. Its spacious 256GB UFS 2.2 built-in storage is capacious to accommodate apps, media, and the user's most treasured memories.

Furthermore, Motorola introduces new Moto Unplugged software experience to help users find a better balance with their smartphones. Backed by research and insights, Motorola is introducing Moto Unplugged to help consumers take a break from the distractions of their phones. This feature lets users create their own oasis without totally disconnecting, so they can relax and stay in control. With Moto Unplugged, users can enter a special mode, allowing them to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. They can choose to access only necessary apps for a set timeframe and limit their overall app consumption. The user can select permitted apps and notifications, as well as require a password to end their session. Moto Unplugged is currently available on the motorola razr40 and will soon be added to the razr40 ultra as well. Availability and Offers

Motorola razr40 ultra

Launch Price : Rs. 89,999Price drop : Rs. 10,000New Price : Rs. 79,999Limited Period Flat discount : Rs. 7,000Net Effective Price : Rs. 72,999

Motorola razr40

Launch Price : Rs. 59,999Price drop : Rs. 10,000New Price : Rs. 49,999Limited Period Flat discount : Rs. 5,000Net Effective Price : Rs. 44,999

To know more about razr40 - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7QLL8QJ

