New Delhi [India], April 17: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand - today strengthened its ecosystem offerings by launching its first ever laptop globally, the moto book 60, exclusively in the Indian market. This is in line with the Brand's vision to provide users with seamless connectivity between devices and an intuitive ecosystem experience. Extending the legacy of leadership in design and innovation, the moto book 60 comes in two stunning Pantone curated colours- Bronze Green and Wedgewood. Measuring at just 1.39 Kg, the moto book 60 is an extremely light and slim laptop with a lot of firepower under the hood. It has captivating looks owing to its all-metal body, vibrant colours and comes with military grade durability. With Smart Connect, the moto book 60 becomes the central hub of a seamlessly integrated digital experience. Designed to enhance productivity and creativity, Smart Connect allows users to link their moto book 60 with smartphones, tablets, and other devices in their ecosystem, creating a fluid and connected ecosystem. Features like Smart Clipboard enable users to copy and paste content across devices effortlessly, while Swipe to Share allows for quick, intuitive content sharing with a simple gesture. Additionally, File Transfer ensures fast and hassle-free movement of files between devices. With Smart Connect, Motorola delivers an ecosystem where devices communicate intelligently, empowering users to work and create without interruption. Equipped with a 14'' 2.8K OLED display with segment's leading 500 nits of peak brightness, the device ensures users enjoy an immersive cinematic viewing experience regardless of the surrounding lighting conditions. Additionally, to offer an immersive multimedia experience, the laptop also comes with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® for crisp and clear sound. The moto book 60 is engineered for exceptional performance, powered by the latest Intel® Core™ 7 and Intel® Core™ 5 processors. Designed to handle demanding tasks with ease, it allows users to seamlessly switch between applications, stream content, and manage heavy workloads without compromise. With ample memory and storage capacity, the moto book 60 ensures instant access to files and smooth operation throughout the day. It's a high-performance device tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of today's digital users. Furthermore, the moto book 60 is equipped with a 60Wh battery, offering all-day power to keep up with users' busy schedules. Whether at work, on the go, or enjoying entertainment, the device delivers long-lasting performance without the need for frequent recharging. Complementing its battery capacity is a 65W fast charger that powers up the device in record time, minimizing interruptions and keeping users connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day. Coming to the moto pad 60 pro Tablet, available in a premium Pantone Curated Bronze Green colour, paired seamlessly with the tablet, the moto pen pro offers a highly responsive and refined stylus experience ideal for a wide range of users from professionals, students to content creators alike. Designed for pro-level entertainment, the moto pad 60 pro boasts a stunning 12.7" 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptionally smooth visuals and sharp detail, complemented with a quad-JBL speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos® provides immersive, spatial audio. With Smart Connect, the moto pad 60 pro becomes the centerpiece of a versatile digital ecosystem giving a seamless experience that bridges productivity across PCs, tablets, smartphones, and TVs, keeping users effortlessly in sync. Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "We are incredibly excited to introduce the moto book 60 and the moto pad 60 pro, two disruptive products that mark a bold new chapter in Motorola's journey in India. These introductions not only enhance our product portfolio but also strengthen our broader ecosystem play, delivering seamless interconnected experiences with Smart Connect, stunning looks, vibrant colours and premium design along with segment leading hardware features that has been a legacy of Motorola. We are confident these additions will not only expand our portfolio but also reinforce our focus on building a cohesive ecosystem of connected experiences and reinforce Motorola's position as a lifestyle technology brand focused on delivering meaningful innovation across categories." Equipped with a massive 10,200mAh battery, the moto pad 60 pro supports uninterrupted work and entertainment throughout the day. Blending form and function, the moto pad 60 pro is designed to stand out with a Pantone curated Bronze Green finish. This sophisticated colour offers a stylish edge to the tablet's sleek form factor, ensuring pro level performance and aesthetics. Availability:

The moto book 60 would be available in 2 memory/storage variants - 16GB RAM + 512 GB Storage and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage with Intel® Core™ 7 and one memory Variant - 16 GB + 512 GB with Intel Core™ 5 processor. The devices will be available in 2 stunning Pantone Curated Colours - Wedgewood and Bronze Green. The moto pad 60 pro would be available in 2 Memory Variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage in Pantone Green Bronze.Both devices will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 23rd Apr'25. Pricing: moto book 60Intel® Core™ 5 (16 GB + 512 GB)Effective Special Launch Price: 61,999* (inclusive of instant discount on select credit and debit card transactions)Regular Price: 66,990Intel® Core™ 7 16 GB + 512 GBEffective Launch Price: 69,999* (including offers)Regular Price: 74,99016 GB + 1 TBEffective Launch Price: 73,999* (including offers)Regular Price: 78,990 moto pad 60 pro8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: 26,999*12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: 28,999* Affordability Offers~: [SR1] 3M / 6M / 12M No cost EMI on Select Credit & Debit card transactions No cost EMIs starting just Rs 5167 per month (12 months) To know more about the product visit:

moto book 60: https://www.flipkart.com/product/p/itme?pid=COMHAUZW4MMNNCGT

moto pad 60 pro: https://www.flipkart.com/product/p/itme?pid=TABHBFQAWPWBEK5C To watch the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmxlRxgqBNs *Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand.~ As per TechArc report in Feb 2025 Detailed Marketing Specifications

moto book 60

moto pad 60 pro [SR2] [SR3]

