New Delhi [India], May 21: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand recently launched the latest addition to its premium razr series- the razr 60 ultra, setting a new benchmark in the category of flip phones. The brand new motorola razr 60 comes with a Snapdragon® 8 Elite processor and new moto AI features such as Look and Talk, which make it the world's most powerful AI flip phone. It is also the world's first smartphone crafted with Alcantara and Wood Finish* and features the world's most advanced 3 X 50MP flip camera system. Additionally, the razr 60 ultra also comes with our largest external display, and the world's most durable hinge tested for 800,000 flips#. The smartphone goes on sale at an effective price of Rs.89,999* (16GB+512GB) today, 12pm onwards. The motorola razr 60 ultra comes with really impressive features such as AI Image Studio, Catch Me Up, Remember This and much more along with the introduction of Look & Talk. With this feature, users can ask moto AI anything, from quick questions to catching up on missed notifications by just talking to moto AI from the external display allowing for effortless access, and smarter assistance. The personalized AI assistant revolutionizes user interactions, understanding voice, text, and images. - and now it can even see the world through the user's lens. Moto AI delivers a smarter, more intuitive way for users to interact with and engage with their device. Features like "Next Move" recognize what's on the screen, "The This On That" and additional features include Playlist Studio, which curates the perfect playlist based on what's on-screen to match every mood, and Image Studio, which uses generative AI to create and edit images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers--turning imagination into reality. Designed to simplify and enrich everyday experiences, moto AI makes everything from capturing stunning photos to managing notifications smarter and more personalized. Built around three core pillars--Create, Capture, and Assist--moto AI empowers users in meaningful ways. Under Create, features like AI Image Studio and AI Playlist Studio inspire creativity and self-expression. Capture enhances the camera system with powerful AI capabilities for intelligent photo and video optimization. Under Assist, features like Pay Attention--which listens, transcribes, and summarizes audio in the background--along with Remember This, Recall, and Journal, help users organize, revisit, and retain important information. With Catch Me Up, users receive a concise, AI-generated summary of missed updates, keeping them effortlessly informed. The motorola razr 60 ultra is powers with the industry-leading 3nm Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, making it the world's most powerful AI flip phone. The new Qualcomm® Oryon™ CPU handles complex tasks with ease, while the Adreno™ GPU introduces a sliced architecture for enhanced performance and power efficiency. Paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device offers fast memory speeds and exceptional multitasking capabilities. The built-in RAM Boost feature intelligently converts storage into virtual RAM on demand. With support for 17 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth®, and UWB, the razr 60 ultra is built for high-speed, intelligent connectivity wherever you go.

The motorola razr 60 ultra boasts the world's most advanced 3 X 50MP Flip Camera System. This includes a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, and a high-resolution 50MP internal selfie camera. Each lens is enhanced by moto AI and Pantone™ Validated color accuracy. The flagship 50MP main sensor features Ultra Pixel technology with sharper shots even in challenging lighting. Optical Image Stabilization keeps your images blur-free, while Instant All-Pixel PDAF ensures lightning-fast focus. With 2x optical quality zoom and 30x AI Super Zoom, users can capture stunning detail from any distance. The 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision camera brings versatility to every frame. Its expansive 122° field of view fits 4x more into the shot--ideal for landscapes or group selfies--while Macro Vision lets users get 4x closer to tiny details, capturing them with incredible precision from just 2.5cm away.

The 50MP internal selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology, delivers 4x the light sensitivity for clear, vibrant selfies and video calls--even in low light. With the AI-powered beauty optimization, dynamic range enhancement, and auto group selfie mode, your content always looks polished and social-ready. Users can also enjoy hands-free creativity with Flex View and Photo Booth modes. The razr 60 ultra also delivers next-level video performance, with cinema-grade Dolby Vision recording, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and Horizon Lock for ultra-smooth, shake-free videos. The Camcorder Mode automatically activates when the phone is folded to 90.

AI continues to elevate every experience with features like the moto ai-powered Photo Enhancement Engine. It intelligently enhances clarity, dynamic range, low-light performance, and applies scene-aware tuning to ensure stunning results. Edit your creations seamlessly using Google Photos' AI tools. With the world's first Pantone™ Validated camera and display on a flip phone, the razr 60 ultra guarantees color and skin tone accuracy that's been graded to industry-leading standards.

The new motorola razr 60 ultra is more iconic than ever--blending classic design inspiration with a modern, luxurious edge. Ultra-compact and exquisitely crafted, it becomes the world's first smartphone with an Alcantara® finish, a 100% Italian-made premium suede-like material that is typically used in luxury crafts and private jets. The device is available in 3 distinctive finishes--Alcantara®, FSC-certified real wood, and leather-inspired--each paired with specially curated Pantone™ colors such as PANTONE™ Scarab, Mountain Trail and Rio Red.

Its ultra-thin and ultra-light form now features 20% narrower bezels on the main display for a more immersive visual experience. The newly engineered hinge plate reinforced with titanium adds exceptional strength--alongside a more compact design that minimizes dust ingress and enhances durability. Tested for up to 800,000 flips#, the hinge is paired with a new Ultra-Thin Glass that improves display smoothness by 30% compared to the previous generation.

The motorola razr 60 ultra is also IP48-rated, offering resistance against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It's the first flip phone to feature Corning® Gorilla™ Glass-Ceramic on its external display.

With the motorola razr 60 ultra, world's largest and most intelligent external display ever on a flip phone, users can access almost everything without even flipping open the device. The 4.0" LTPO pOLED external display delivers seamless interaction, letting users browse apps, respond to messages, play compatible games at an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and even interact with Google Gemini, all while the phone is closed. This is also the first flip phone to feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass with Ceramic Shield, making the motorola razr 60 ultra's external display the most durable ever on a motorola razr--with 10x better drop performance. The display is engineered for extreme clarity and immersion, featuring a high-resolution 1272 x 1080 screen, support for 10-bit color depth, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut with HDR10+ certification. Its peak brightness of 3000 nits ensures stunning highlights and improved contrast for HDR content, while High Brightness Mode automatically adjusts to reach 1500 nits in outdoor conditions for excellent visibility.

For moments when users want to fully immerse themselves, flipping open the razr 60 ultra reveals the world's first Pantone™ Validated 7.0" 1.5K Super HD pOLED internal display on a flip phone. This creaseless, foldable screen sets new standards for visual fidelity, with a 1220p resolution, 464ppi sharpness, and an incredible 165Hz refresh rate that minimizes lag, ghosting, and motion blur. It's not only stunningly sharp but also power-efficient, thanks to LTPO tech that scales refresh rates from 1Hz to 165Hz depending on the task.

This Pantone Validated display ensures that colors--especially skin tones--are displayed exactly as the content creator intended. With HDR10+, 120% DCI-P3 color coverage, and 10-bit color depth, users can enjoy the most accurate and vibrant viewing experience ever on a flip phone. With peak brightness reaching up to 4500 nits , the main display remains clear and vivid even under bright sunlight. Complemented by SGS Eye Comfort Certification, Dolby Vision™, this display isn't just immersive--it's intelligently crafted for all-day usability.

The motorola razr 60 ultra packs a powerful 4700mAh battery and is the world's fastest charging flip phone, delivering a day's power in just 8 minutes with the 68W TurboPower™ charger included in the box. It also supports 30W wireless charging and reverse power sharing, so you can stay powered up and even charge other devices on the go. Complementing moto AI is Hello UI -- a clean, customizable interface designed to make the razr 60 ultra truly personal. It brings features like Family Space for a safe and kid-friendly experience, and Smart Connect, which enables seamless multitasking across external displays and PCs. Moto Secure offers a dedicated hub for privacy and protection settings, giving users full control and peace of mind. The razr 60 ultra comes with Android 15 out of the box, and users can count on 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates for long-term peace of mind. Availability:

The motorola razr 60 Ultra will be available in a single storage variant - 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage, in three stunning Pantone™ Curated colour variants, - PANTONE Mountain Trail (Real Wood finish), PANTONE Scarab (Alcantara Suede Finish) and PANTONE Rio Red (Premium Vegan Leather Finish).The smartphone goes on sale today, 12PM at Amazon.in, Reliance Digital Stores, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

Available in 16GB+512GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 99,999

Affordability Offers:

1. Rs. 10,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks

2. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 12 Months starting at 7500/ per month on leading banks

Effective price,

For 16GB+512GB variant,

Net effective Price: INR 99,999 INR 89,999 Operator Offers:

Benefits worth Rs. 15000 with Reliance Jio SIM Valid on Postpaid Rs.749 plan and above

* Includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio TV & JioAiCloud.* Data Voucher 10 GB*36 Months* Discount of Rs. 99 * 36 times* Additional Partner Coupons worth Rs. 8000* Ajio: Rs 600 off (*2)* Ease My Trip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights (*1)* Ease My Trip: 15% off on Hotels upto Rs. 4000 (*1)* Growfitter Premium Subscription worth Rs. 1500 (*1)

To know more about the product visit:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0F5HTQZDG

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-60-ultra/p?skuId=528 Disclaimers:

*Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand

#Basis tests done under specific lab conditions

~Basis TechArc 2025 report

