Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 12: This Diwali, Movado, the iconic Swiss watch brand with a 144-year legacy, introduces the BOLD Fusion Automatic as the ultimate expression of the Art of Gifting.

Movado has long been celebrated for its unique balance of art and innovation. With the BOLD Fusion Automatic, the brand extends this heritage into a modern masterpiece. Its black exhibition dial with a radiant yellow gold-tone centerzone, Swiss Super-LumiNova® accents, and an exhibition case back offer both architectural beauty and a view into the precision of Swiss watchmaking.

Part of the BOLD Collection, the Fusion Automatic embodies the spirit of Diwali--illumination, depth, and enduring connection. More than a timepiece, it is a gift of legacy and elegance, crafted to transcend generations.

"Diwali is a celebration of light, new beginnings, and cherished moments," said Margot Grinberg, President, Movado. "At Movado, we view gifting as an art form --a way to honor life's milestones. The BOLD Fusion Automatic merges contemporary design with Swiss craftsmanship, making it the perfect gift for the season."

Presented in Movado's signature luxury packaging, the BOLD Fusion Automatic is designed to create unforgettable moments this festive season.

Since 1881, Movado has always been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world's premier watchmakers, with a proud 144-year heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

The brand has been a long-time supporter of the performing arts and other worthy causes worldwide.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit to www.movado.in.

