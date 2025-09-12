Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Leverkusen made a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign with a loss and a draw in the German Bundesliga and leading to the departure of manager Erik ten Hag. The team management have replaced the Dutchman with Kasper Hjulmand and his first game in charge will be at home to Eintracht Frankfurt this evening. The atmosphere around the club has turned negative and the new manager will need some time to turn things around. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have won its opening two matches and moved to the second spot in the points table. The team will be confident of continuing their good run here. Bayer Leverkusen versus Eintracht Frankfurt will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:00 AM IST. Erik ten Hag Admits Surprise at Bayer Leverkusen Sacking After Just Two Games in Bundesliga 2025–26, Says ‘To Part Ways With Coach After Just Two League Matches Is Unprecedented’.

Jeanuel Belocian has recovered from his knee injury and is in line to feature for Bayer Leverkusen. Jonas Hotmann, on the other hand, will miss out due to a hamstring problem. Patrick Schick will be the target man in the final third with Malik Tillman and Christian Kofane as the attacking midfielders. Aleix García and Robert Andrich will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Mario Gotze has a muscle injury and is a major doubt for the game for Frankfurt. Jessic Ngankam will likely join him on the sidelines due to a leg injury. They will opt for a 4-5-1 system with Elye Wahi playing as the lone striker. Hugo Larsson will be the advanced attacking midfielder and look to carve out openings for his teammates.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Match Details

Match Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date Saturday, September 13 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Bay Arena, Leverkusen Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at Bay Arena and it will start at Leverkusen and it will begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can likely watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channel. For Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. It will be a quality game of football with Eintracht Frankfurt securing a 1-2 win.

