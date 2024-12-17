PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 17: FranchiseIndia.com Limited (FIL), Asia's leading franchise and SME Solutions Company, has announced an exciting partnership with the Big Cricket League (BCL) and the MP Tigers, further solidifying its commitment to fostering local talent and promoting innovative platforms for emerging players. This collaboration aims to provide a robust platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills alongside seasoned professionals and international cricket icons.

This initiative not only supports the development of Indian cricket but also mirrors Franchise India's legacy of empowering entrepreneurs and businesses, just as the BCL bridges the gap between professional and amateur cricketers.

For over 26 years, Franchise India has played a pivotal role in driving entrepreneurship and economic growth across India, enabling local businesses to expand their reach and supporting individuals in achieving their aspirations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sachin Marya, Managing Director of FranchiseIndia.com Limited, said, "We are proud to support the MP Tigers, one of the most promising franchises in the Big Cricket League. At Franchise India, we have always championed new intellectual properties, entrepreneurs, and initiatives that empower local talent. India's consumer economy is growing at an unprecedented pace, and with it comes a surge of new opportunities for aspiring individuals and businesses. This collaboration reflects our core mission of nurturing innovation and growth across industries, including sports."

The MP Tigers are ready to make their mark in BCL 2024, led by cricketing legend Yusuf Pathan, with stalwarts like Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, and Pawan Negi adding strength and experience to the team.

Speaking at the press conference, MP Tigers players shared their excitement: "The Big Cricket League is a fantastic platform to nurture and showcase local talent. As a captain, it is an honor to lead a team that combines seasoned professionals with talented young players. This partnership with Franchise India is a huge step in the right direction, ensuring that budding cricketers get the exposure and opportunities they deserve. Together, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of Indian cricket stars."

The Big Cricket League (BCL) is a pioneering T20 tournament that unites international cricket icons with local talent. This innovative league is designed to give amateur players the unique opportunity to compete at a professional level, fostering sportsmanship, skill development, and national pride.

About Franchise India

FranchiseIndia.com Limited is Asia's foremost franchise and SME solutions provider, renowned for its expertise in franchising, retail, and licensing. With an illustrious history spanning over two decades, Franchise India has facilitated countless partnerships, helping businesses expand locally and globally. By supporting initiatives like the BCL, Franchise India continues to cement its legacy as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

About MP Tigers

The MP Tigers is a new powerhouse franchise in the Big Cricket League, combining seasoned professionals like Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny with promising local talent. The team aims to showcase the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence as they take the field in BCL 2024.

