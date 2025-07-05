PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: Forever India Events presented the prestigious Mrs. India 'One in a Million' 2025 - Season 5, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch-X Wellness by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Management.

This grand four-day extravaganza was held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi, featuring 57 exceptional finalists from India and abroad. These finalists were selected from over 3,700 women who auditioned for this life-changing platform.

Organised by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, the event celebrates womanhood, resilience, and individuality--providing women a national and international platform to express their talent, intelligence, and identity.

Among the many shining stars, one name etched itself in golden letters -- Pratiksha Dixit, who was crowned Winner in the Gold Category.

A Journey of Power, Pride, and Purpose

In the National Costume Round, Pratiksha stunned the audience with her concept:

"Veerangana - The Warrior Queen of Maharashtra" -- a fierce tribute to courage, valor, and cultural heritage.

In the Ethnic Round, she glowed in a traditional ensemble by Deeva Sarees Couture, radiating grace and cultural richness.

During the Evening Gown Round, she wore a custom red sequinned cocktail gown -- exuding timeless elegance, strength, and poise.

Her excellence extended far beyond the ramp. She aced the general knowledge, talent, culture, and body positivity segments, proving herself to be a well-rounded and deserving titleholder.

Special Title Awards

In addition to her crown, Pratiksha was also honored with the following titles:

- Mrs. Talented

- Mrs. Photogenic

- Mrs. Best Hair

From Childhood Dream to Crowned Queen

"This wasn't just a title--it was the fulfilment of a dream I've carried since childhood," says Pratiksha.

Her journey to the crown is one of passion, hard work, and purpose. Every step she took reflected deep commitment and quiet strength.

Academic & Professional Excellence

* Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science) - PICT, Pune

* Master of Design in Human-Centered Design - Srishti Institute of Art, Science and Technology, Bangalore

* Advanced Master's in Interaction Science and Technology (Full Scholarship) - University of Fribourg, Switzerland

* Currently pursuing Advanced Product Management - IIM Kozhikode

Professionally, Pratiksha works as a Senior Experience Designer at H&M in Stockholm, Sweden, a global leader in fashion and design innovation.

Beyond the Crown - A Multifaceted Queen

- Passionate Artist

- Motorbike Enthusiast - Clocked over 40,000 km on her Royal Enfield

- World Traveller - Explored 60+ countries

- Adventurer - From bungee jumping to skydiving, she's done it all

- Wicket Keeper for Vasteras Women's Cricket Team, Sweden - Selected for Sweden's Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2024

Gratitude and Acknowledgements

Pratiksha expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her parents, parents-in-laws and husband for embracing her, believing in her, and standing by her every step of her journey.

She also extended heartfelt thanks to Forever India Events and the entire organising team for creating a transformative platform that uplifts and empowers women.

She expressed her deep gratitude to Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit for their inspiring leadership and mentorship throughout the pageant journey.

She also thanked Tiska Grooming Academy for world-class training and grooming, and acknowledged the incredible guidance of the show's expert mentors:

- Supermodel Donna Masih

- Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

- Model & Actor Sachin Khurana

- Fashion Stylist Bharat Gupta

- Savitu Singh - Face Yoga Coach

- Deepali Narula - Motivational Speaker

- Dr. Suruchi Bawa

- Suchana Bera - Luxury Lifestyle & Fashion Brand Consultant

- Anupama Katyal - Former Creative Director, Lakme & Hair Styling Expert

- Backstage Management by The Ramp, supported by Pearl Academy Students

- Show Direction by Rashmi Virmani

For more information, visit: www.mrsindiamillion.com

