Singapore, June 1: Shaka Harry, the renowned plant protein company and India's top performer in the industry is thrilled to announce its expansion into Singapore, marking its first international market as part of the company's ambitious growth plan. The company will soon be introducing 15 innovative products at Mustafa Centre Singapore, a four-level retail hub and the iconic shopping mall in Singapore known for its unique 24-hour market-style shopping experience and a wide variety of products and services.

Singapore has emerged as a global hotspot for the alternative protein industry, attracting startups from around the world to develop and launch animal-free alternatives to traditional meat products. In a recent survey on Singaporean dietary habits, it was revealed that 46 percent of respondents expressed a willingness to adopt a plant-based diet due to general health concerns, while 39 percent follow a flexitarian diet. The plant-based trend in Singapore has experienced a remarkable average compounded growth rate of over 12% in the past four years, driven primarily by health-consciousness, taste preferences, and dietary restrictions related to religious or ethical reasons. Furthermore, this trend has garnered a remarkable 94% positive sentiment among consumers in Singapore.

According to Anand Nagarajan, Co-founder of Shaka Harry, "Expanding our business to Singapore, a country globally recognized for its commitment to promoting plant-based diets and addressing public health, environmental, and ethical issues, holds significant importance for Shaka Harry. We are delighted to bring our products to discerning consumers in a country that shares our dedication to promoting plant-based diets and creating a more sustainable and compassionate food system. We are confident that our products will appeal to the growing number of individuals embracing flexitarian diets and seeking healthy, delicious, and environmentally friendly food options."

"Mustafa Shopping Centre Singapore is proud to announce the launch of Shaka Harry, a plant protein company backed by the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Shaka Harry's innovative approach to sustainable and ethical protein production is a timely and important solution to address the challenges faced by our planet. We are excited to offer our customers access to Shaka Harry's delicious and nutritious plant-based products, and we believe that this partnership will help create a brighter and more sustainable future for all", added Mohd Saleem of Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd.

The launch of Shaka Harry in Singapore will be supported by a range of marketing and promotional activities, including in-store demos, engaging social media campaigns, and collaborations with local food bloggers and influencers. The company also plans to establish partnerships with local restaurants and food service providers to offer its products as part of their menus.

Sandeep Devgan, Co-founder of Shaka Harry, stated, "The timing couldn't be more exciting for us to launch Shaka Harry in a progressive international market like Singapore. Collaborating with Mustafa Centre will give us the impetus to propel the Shaka Harry brand in the global marketplace. Already established as the best-performing brand in online stores where we have a presence, we are now poised to launch our exclusive range of 15 products in Singapore alongside Mustafa. Food is a pivotal area where sustainability can make significant strides, and Singapore is at the forefront of adopting cultivated meat and plant-based diets worldwide."

Devgan further added, "The Government of India, along with APEDA, is actively promoting the export of plant-based food. We are excited to be part of this growth story and build momentum. India's plant-based food products are highly regarded overseas due to their ethical values and contributions from food service operators and retailers. Building a consumer segment in the food industry necessitates a well-designed product range, deep expertise in taste and flavour, and a consistent customer experience. Our dedicated team at Shaka Harry is committed to creating the best plant-based food products in terms of taste and quality."

With the increasing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, plant-based food products have immense export potential in international markets due to their high nutrient value. Vegan food products are becoming a sought-after alternative across the globe due to their rich fibre content, lower cholesterol levels, and associated health benefits. The Indian government is actively supporting the export of plant-based meat products under the vegan food category through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA), its apex export promotion body.

Shaka Harry is a leading plant protein brand under Liberate Foods Pvt. Ltd., founded by a group of proven entrepreneurs with extensive experience and success in scaling businesses in India and globally. The co-founders, including Anand Nagarajan, Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita, and Anoop Haridasan, bring together specialist functional leaders with extensive expertise in the food sector.

Shaka Harry, one of the fastest-growing plant-based meat brands, offers a wide range of meal and snacking products designed to cater to the Indian cuisine and palate. The product range includes snackable, meal accompaniments, and ready-to-eat options. With access to proprietary taste and flavour solutions, as well as a partnership with Chef Manu Chandra, one of India's top chefs, Shaka Harry holds a distinct advantage.

Shaka Harry aims to make plant-based protein accessible to every Indian household. The company's products are free from trans-fat and cholesterol, offering a healthier alternative.

For more information, visit www.shakaharry.com

