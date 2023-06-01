New Delhi, June 1 : India's leading IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reacted to the reports of the company warning its employees with strict action, if its work from office rules are not followed. Reports about TCS memos handed out to strictly follow its work from office policy went viral, but the IT giant has denied such reports.

Negating the reports, a TCS spokesperson said in a statement that the company is encouraging its employees to work from office for three days a week, but has not "deployed linkages to career or compensation".

As per the reports, that started with the leak of a TCS memo from TOI that read that strict actions will be taken against the employees if they fail to comply with the 3-day a week or 12 days per month work from office mandate by the company. Microsoft Signs MoU With Indian Government To Train 6000 Students, 200 Educators in Digital Cybersecurity Skills.

A TCS spokesperson said that the company is excited to see it “campuses buzzing with energy” and wants all the employees to be a part of this vibrant ecosystem. The spokesperson added by saying that a lot of employees have joined over the last couple of years and they are being encouraged to integrate into the thriving office culture to learn, grow and collaborate to offer better outcomes.

Last year, TCS had announced that it won't allow its employees to fully work remotely, which was previously a necessity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following this, the company sent emails to its employees asking them to report to office at least three days a week. Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant To Announce Several Macs Next Week.

The company also mentioned earlier that rostering will be based on the project requirements, and a combination of freshers and experienced professionals will be called to work from office to offer optimum results.

TCS mentioned that it is following this process for an effective transition from its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) to a more hybrid work system that would allow its employees to work from office for at least some days a week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).