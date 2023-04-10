Mukunda Jewellers is the first ever Jewellery Factory Outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): A new jewellery store has recently opened in the heart of the city, bringing with it an array of sparkling treasures and unique designs. The store, named "Mukunda Jewellers", offers a wide selection of high-quality jewellery, ranging from diamond rings to stunning necklaces and bracelets.

According to the store's owner, narasimha reddy, who has further elevated the brand with his passion for jewelry-making and innovative designs. The store offers a wide range of jewelry pieces, from traditional Indian designs to modern, contemporary styles.

Also Read | Bangladeshi Who Spoke to DW About Police Brutality, Arrested.

"Mukunda jewellers is more than just a jewellery store, it's a place where customers can find a piece of jewellery that speaks to them and holds a special meaning, has a passion for creating unique and beautiful pieces that customers can cherish for a lifetime.

The store has already gained a reputation for its exceptional customer service and attention to detail. Customers are greeted with a warm welcome and a knowledgeable staff who can assist them in finding the perfect piece of jewellery for any occasion.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Murders Wife After Quarrel Over Sex, Escapes With Her Gold Ornaments in Malappuram; Arrested.

In addition to its impressive selection of jewellery, Glamour Gems also offers custom design services. Customers can work with the store's skilled craftsmen to create a one-of-a-kind piece that reflects their personal style and taste.

The store has also made a commitment to using ethically sourced materials and has partnered with responsible suppliers to ensure that its products are produced in an environmentally conscious manner.

"Mukunda jewellers is more than just a business, it's a part of the local community," says narasimha reddy. "We want our customers to feel like they are part of the family and that they can trust us to provide them with high-quality jewellery and exceptional service."

Overall, the opening of Mukunda jewellers at KPHB- Hyderabad has been a positive addition to the local community, bringing with it not only beautiful jewellery, but also a commitment to sustainability and excellent customer service.

Mukunda jewellers

MIG-409, Road No. 4, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072

https://youtube.com/shorts/0IODW5GF5Zs?feature=share

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)