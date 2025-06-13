Abeer Vivek Abrol presenting the book of "Our Planet Called Earth" to Dadiba Pundole of Pundoles Auction and M F Husain Saab and Shabana Azmi with the art purchased in the background

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Mumbai-based art collector Abeer Vivek Abrol, a graduate of Sotheby's Institute of Art in London and New York, made a headline-worthy acquisition at Pundole's Fine Art Sale on June 11, 2025. Abrol successfully bid for Lot 20, a 2004 acrylic on canvas by M.F. Husain from the artist's evocative series, "Our Planet Called Earth." Measuring 61 1/2 x 40 1/4 in. (156.2 x 102.2 cm), the painting fetched a final hammer price of ₹3,00,00,000, soaring above its presale estimate of ₹80,00,000 - ₹1,20,00,000.

Also Read | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Legend: Understanding the Sacred Origins and Historical Significance of Odisha’s Grand Chariot Festival.

The work features a veiled woman seated beside a gramophone and a dog, symbolizing the iconic HMV (His Master's Voice) logo. Although the auction house did not formally attribute the subject as Lata Mangeshkar, Abrol personally believes the figure bears a striking resemblance to the legendary singer. "That ambiguity is part of what draws me to Husain's work -- the ability to spark personal reflection while honoring a collective memory," commented Abrol.

Abrol's passion for the piece was evident, and he would have likely gone higher, as he considered it the standout lot among those on sale. This acquisition adds to Abrol's carefully curated collection of important works by the modern master. Notably, Abrol's family collection boasts an impressive array of Husain's works featuring various subjects. They already possess notable pieces like Husain's portrayals of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan series and Balasaraswati series, and this latest acquisition, inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, further enriches their musical series of musical geniuses.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘AI-Handoff Chat Filter’ to Spot Chats Needing Manual Response, Beta Release Coming Soon.

Abrol's selections reflect a focus on cultural depth, symbolism, and storytelling. "Each painting I acquire is chosen for its resonance -- with history, with India, and with me personally," Abrol said. At just 26, Abrol represents a new generation of Indian collectors committed to preserving and engaging with the country's modern art heritage through thoughtful acquisitions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)