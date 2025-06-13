Mumbai, June 13: WhatsApp has started working on a new AI feature to help users filter chats needing manual messages. The latest WhatsApp feature, called "AI-Handoff chat filter," is currently under development but is expected to get a broader release in the future after beta testing. The Meta-owned platform will soon announce this feature for beta testers (developers) via the upcoming Android update.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's new AI-powered feature will be rolled out via the Android 2.25.18.25 version in the future for testing purposes before releasing it to all the final users. The users can access this feature via the Google Play Beta Programme, which lets them try new features and updates before they are finally rolled out for global users. OpenAI Rolls Out Major Updates to ChatGPT Projects Including With Deep Research, Voice Mode, Improved Memory Support and More.

WhatsApp's new 'AI-Handoff chat filter' feature would make it easier for users to filter their chat lists and show conversations that involve interactions with artificial intelligence. WABetaInfo said it could include AI-generated replies from chatbots created in the AI Studio. This feature will reportedly collect all the chats that need a manual response from the users. WhatsApp has an optional feature for businesses, i.e. Business AI replies. It is an AI feature designed to automate customer support and boost engagement. Android 16 Update Rolled Out by Google for Its Pixel Smartphones With New Features and Better Customisation Options; Check List of Compatible Models.

The replies the users get are based on their business profile information, policies, product catalogues and FAQs. Businesses need to enable it to help them respond to various customer inquiries related to payment options, product details, business hours, promotions and shipping methods. AI replies help businesses handle high chat volumes by providing instant, accurate responses to common queries. They can be customised to reply during off-hours or in chats from Facebook and Instagram ads.

