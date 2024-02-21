PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21: The IPS Academy, a renowned institution, witnessed a spectacular performance by the well-known rock band 'Indian Ocean.' The band's fusion of local languages, rock, and folk tunes created magical music that compelled thousands of youth to groove to its beats.

The event took place at the IPS Academy grounds in Rajendra Nagar, Indore, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic youth. The inauguration of this musical evening was done by the institution's president, Architect Achal Choudhary, and vice president Yogendra Jain. The music, prepared with a blend of Indian classical, jazz, and folk tunes, resonated with tremendous enthusiasm, enhanced by an abundance of laser lights and a high-fidelity sound system, captivating the students.

The renowned artists of the band, Himanshu Joshi and Amit, along with Indian traditional instruments like tabla and guitar, presented a captivating performance that attracted the youth.

Using Hindi, various local dialects, and folk melodies, the band presented their self-composed songs for duration of three hours. Their songs carried social, political, and environmental messages, adding depth to the musical experience. The audience at the event included a large number of IPS Academy students, faculty members, guests, and directors.

