Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Muthoot Capital, a leading player in two-wheeler financing. Muthoot Capital Two-wheeler Loan is now available on the Bajaj Markets platform, providing users access to tailored bike finance solutions.

Individuals opting for a Muthoot Capital Two-wheeler Loan can enjoy interest rates starting from just 0.99% p.a. One can borrow amounts of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs over flexible repayment tenure of up to 4 years. Both, salaried and self-employed individuals are eligible to apply for this financing option.

In addition, users can also effortlessly apply for various other financial products on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

