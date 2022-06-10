Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 16th edition of Myntra's biannual EORS, India's grandest fashion event, has arrived, bringing with it the joy and euphoria to the millions of fashion aficionados in the country.

The event, which will be held from 11 to 16 June, is going to be bigger than previous versions, comprising the biggest-ever collection of 14 lakh styles across 5,000+ brands. The 6-day event is set to provide unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and personal care and home categories, catering to over 50 lakh unique customers across the country.

Myntra expects over 1 million new customers with over 40 per cent of the overall traffic coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

What should the shoppers be excited about?

The brands have specially curated a vast selection with a strong focus on summer essentials, Gen-Z trends, beauty and personal care as well as celebrity-led EORS special collections.

First-time shoppers will get INR 500 cashback on their initial transaction, exciting coupons for future use and free delivery for the first 4 orders. On the payments front, there are exciting offers too from banks, such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, offering a 10 per cent instant discount, while users of Paytm will get a flat INR 150 cashback on wallet & postpaid transactions.

To cater to the changing needs of the customers, Myntra has on-boarded 100 new brands ahead of EORS and increased its style selection by a whopping 40 per cent from the previous July edition, giving shoppers a wide catalogue of products from the best of international and domestic brands, including D2C brands to choose from.

Shoppers can opt from an expansive selection of fashion, lifestyle, home decor, beauty and personal care products at sharp prices, from brands like USPA, Puma, HRX, Biba, Roadster, H&M, Mango, Levi's, Firebolt, ONLY, Nike, Mothercare, Max and Forever21 among others.

StyleCast, Myntra's go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings by 5X since launch to over 35,000 styles, offering the cohort a one-of-a-kind shopping experience during the event.

Some of the key category highlights include sportswear, with 2,000+ brands being offered at sharp prices, followed by Beauty and Personal care, bringing ~1,100 brands with over 53k+ styles and special offers. Brands to look out for in this category are, MAC, Maybelline, Lakme, Bath & Body Works, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Kama Ayurveda among others.

In a first, Myntra is enabling access to hundreds of limited high-value offers on Beauty and Personal Care, including Buy One Get One constructs and an array of unmatched propositions. Other categories to look out for include, men's casual wear, women's ethnic, women's western wear, summer essentials, workwear, accessories, beauty and personal care, kids and sportswear.

Myntra is providing a unique shopping experience through its M-Live property, to those shoppers who get inspired by influencers' choices and absorb their content to create styles for themselves. Myntra's social commerce propositions, Myntra Studio and M-Live will host ~1,000 sessions by ~1,000 influencers with shoppable content. ~75 per cent of these sessions will be brand-led, wherein brands will present their selection through the creators' content at EORS offers. Over 30 brand-led sessions will be hosted on M-Live, creating a never-before opportunity for brands to connect with their consumer base.

Speaking about EORS, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, "Over the years, EORS has become one of the most sought-after fashion events in the country. The 16th edition, like all the successive ones, will be bigger on every front, be it brands, selections or styles, making for a joyous 6-day carnival for all the fashion and beauty aficionados out there. The event is also an opportunity for Myntra to give a boost to the fashion ecosystem, from Kirana store partners, Taavi artisans, small and medium scale brands and sellers to the supply chain partners. Our constant effort is to take the fashion quotient of the consumers high while also helping weave the future of our ecosystem partners."

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India.

Myntra platform offers access to a wide range of over 5,000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

