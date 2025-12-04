Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Reflecting the burgeoning premium e-lifestyle adoption across India, Myntra is set to hit ~200 million Annual Active Users by the close of 2025.

This milestone underscores the platform's widening appeal with affluent customers and its increasing penetration into both metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas, further powered by tech-led reimagination of the customer journey.

Signalling its ability to cater to diverse and premium needs across the fashion, beauty and lifestyle spectrum, the platform witnessed a 25% YoY growth in repeat customers and an increase in frequency of purchase. The company also registered a record high of 80 million monthly active users during the recently concluded festive season.

Stronghold and deeply entrenched in metros

The appeal of premium and trend-first e-lifestyle offerings in major metropolitan areas is fueling high repeat purchases and strong customer loyalty. Customers in top metro cities visit Myntra almost daily for browsing, inspiration, and commerce, demonstrating deep integration of the role of fashion and lifestyle into their routines. This reaffirms the platform's curation in consistently meeting the needs of the discerning, trend-aware urban customer.

Gen Z- defining the next wave of e-lifestyle

Myntra doubled the number of Gen Z customer acquisitions in just two years, reaching 50% of the platform's active customer base. FWD, Myntra's Gen Z-first vertical, along with D2C brands powered by Myntra Rising Stars, drives trend-first offerings. These are key to meeting the dynamic demands of this cohort, a major consumption driver and deepening engagement with India's next generation of shoppers. With 5 lakh trend-focused styles at accessible prices and 8k weekly drops, FWD is shaping India's fashion trends landscape at scale.

Empowering brand ecosystem for customers: Myntra is truly democratising trend-first fashion in the country, solidifying the platform as a partner of choice for brands across the board, including D2C and international brands. Digitally savvy and fashion-forward customers have access to over 4 million trend-first styles from the best of international, domestic, and D2C brands.

Championing access to the best and latest from fashion that resonates with India's diverse audience and meets their unique needs, the year saw the most sought-after fashion brands and lines being introduced to customers, including BCBG, North Face, Levi'sXAlia Bhat, Underneat, Satya Paul, GulaboXAbu-Sandeep, CrocsXRashmika Mandana and RI by Ritu Kumar, among others.

Strategic Beauty Growth

Myntra Beauty, which has emerged among key growth engines for the platform, witnessed robust momentum, growing at nearly 2X of the online beauty market and continues to gain market share. Additionally, K-beauty is growing over 100% YoY. Myntra's beauty portfolio now boasts 4000+ brands and 1.75 lakh options.

A complete lifestyle platform: Beyond fashion, Myntra is strengthening its position as a full-spectrum lifestyle destination in high-potential categories. The assortment in the Home category grew by 70% YoY, witnessing rising demand across premium decor and furnishings. Jewellery, as an emerging category in the lifestyle space, recorded 80% growth during the festive period, driven by bridal, silver, and contemporary designs from over 2,100 brands.

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, "This has been a year of bold decisions, disciplined execution and meaningful transformation -- one where many of our key strategic bets have delivered scaled impact. By approaching industry shifts from first principles, we have fundamentally reimagined possibilities leveraging our tech expertise, further cementing Myntra's leadership in the next era of e-lifestyle while continuing our trajectory of growing significantly ahead of the market over the last few years, despite the dynamically changing market landscape."

Accelerating growth beyond metros: Delivering relevant fashion and beauty selection at speed to the non-metro customers, Myntra has seen a significant growth in demand, with these regions contributing over 70% of its new customer acquisition in 2025.

Technology and Content-Commerce leadership: Technology is powering Myntra's efforts towards reimagining the customer journey. Myntra's content commerce, via Glamstream, aligns with GenZ shopping behaviour, offering diverse formats and enabling creation. Myntra's social commerce strategy, where user-generated content (UGC) and creator-led shopping now contribute over 10% of the platform's total revenue. The Ultimate Glam Clan attracted 3.5 million shopper creators, generating lakhs of monthly content and making fashion discovery interactive and community-driven.

Reimagining e-lifestyle shopping with Speed: Myntra is accelerating its efforts on rapid fashion delivery with M-Now, the speed delivery service starting 30 minutes, offering fast, premium shopping for digital-first customers who value speed. Launched a year ago, M-Now is a key growth driver, attracting new customers and fueling demand, clocking 10% of orders in its live locations, boosting platform affinity and growth with 80 dark stores across the cities it's live and expanding rapidly.

The Indian lifestyle market continues to evolve and grow. Myntra will continue its strategic focus for the coming year to lead this evolution through innovation and deep customer centricity. (ANI)

