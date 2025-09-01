SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025 (GEA), the Biggest Business Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., on 17th August 2025, was hosted in a prestigious location in Maharashtra with the ever-graceful Kajol Devgan as the Chief Guest. The event celebrated remarkable achievements across industries, honoring individuals, businesses, and celebrities who have made an outstanding impact in their respective fields. With grandeur, recognition, and elegance, GEA 2025 highlighted innovation, creativity, and excellence, bringing together dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and renowned artists under one roof to celebrate true global achievers. One of the key highlights of the evening was the recognition of Nagender Parashar, Founder & Chief Designer of Parashar Future Technologies LLP, who was honored with the award for "Pioneering Innovation in Prosthetic Technology - Global Level."

Known for being an ISO 13485 Certified manufacturer, Parashar Future Technologies has been revolutionizing the prosthetic industry by producing advanced lower-extremity solutions such as hydraulic and pneumatic knee joints, ankles, adapters, and components for amputees of all ages. Sharing his thoughts on receiving the award, Nagender Parashar expressed, "This honor is not just for me but for every amputee who inspires us to keep innovating. Our mission has always been to give people back their freedom of movement, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve to develop world-class prosthetic technologies." With cutting-edge CNC-controlled manufacturing, stringent quality tests, and global collaborations, his company continues to set benchmarks in prosthetic excellence.

The glamorous evening also applauded outstanding achievements in the entertainment and corporate sectors. In the celebrity category, Roshni Walia was named Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik earned the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Azaad. Rising OTT stars were celebrated with Aanchal Singh receiving Promising Face OTT for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and Varun Sood recognized as the Breakthrough Performer OTT for Call Me Bae. The electrifying Lauren Gottlieb won Best Performance Dance for The Royals, while Sudhir Yaduvanshi received the Powerhouse Singer Award for his rendition in Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). The media and photography industry was also celebrated with Varinder Chawla winning Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Viral Bhayani recognized as the Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Adding to the entertainment highlights, Ankita Bhattacharyya was honored for Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari bagged the title of Most Popular Youth Show for Campus Beats Season 4. The remarkable Darshan Kumaar was awarded for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. The night also celebrated reputed brands, with LG Electronics India Limited being named the Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, received by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, and GIVA, India's fastest-growing D2C fine jewellery brand, winning Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, received by Khemraj, Sr. AM, GIVA.

The 6th edition of the Global Excellence Awards once again stood as a testimony to recognizing real talent and innovation across industries. Over the years, GEA has witnessed the presence of celebrated personalities like Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who have graced the event, adding glamour and credibility. The vision of Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., continues to inspire excellence by bringing deserving achievers into the spotlight. The 2025 edition was powered by notable partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. Together, they made this prestigious evening of acknowledgment, inspiration, and celebration truly memorable, honoring trailblazers like Nagender Parashar and many others who define the spirit of global excellence.

