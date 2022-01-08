New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/ATK): With digitization taking the world by storm, digital news platforms Nagpur Oranges and Businessreader have recently joined hands to provide business news across the world.

The partnership aims at synergizing respective capabilities to provide reliable and unwavering news to readers in a world of extreme sensationalization.

The collaboration will likely benefit in presenting the unaltered truth in front of the viewers. With timeliness being a critical component of news, the platform is backed by skilled reporters and journalists who are well-trained to present every report impartially and straight from the shoulder.

Nagpur Oranges offers an engaging platform for the readers and writers of Nagpur to talk about all the modern and day to day transitions taking place around the city and its vicinity in a diverse array of domains including health, business, technology, and entertainment, Metro, MIHAN, and Crimes along with all the happenings taking place within the city.

Therefore, allowing readers to come across some refreshing news in an unadulterated format easy to consume and best to remember. On the other hand, Business reader caters to the audience that is interested to know the latest happenings in the world of business.

The platforms also cater to the rural sectors that are often left by mainstream media. It covers all news topics with a more balanced and unbiased approach to present the actual truth in front of the readers.

Over time, both platforms have gained immense readership with more and more people reading news on their platforms. Moving forward, the collaboration will bring forth multiple employment opportunities, covering every aspect of news from all across the world.

