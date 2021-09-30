New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): A grand finale event with the announcement of winners today, marked the end of first phase and start of next phase focusing on deployment of solutions, of Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) #2, which is a unique initiative of NASSCOM Centre of Excellence CoE-IoT & AI (a MeitY initiative with State Govt) for digital transformation of Indian healthcare.

This one-of-a-kind innovation challenge is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by healthcare providers in digital technology adoption. Eminent dignitaries and industry stalwarts like Padma Shri recipient Kiran Karnik, Past President, NASSCOM, Padma Shri recipient Dr. (Prof) Mohsin Wali, Former Physician to the President of India, Sr. Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Shayanika Hazarika, Director - Healthcare, Microsoft, Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director, Siemens Healthineers and others graced the event with their presence.

"New technology and innovative solutions today are addressing the medical requirements such as early diagnosis, effective treatment and patient or disease management will help us to substantially improve our healthcare indices. The NDHM initiative will be big boost to the digital healthcare that will enable sharing of healthcare records. I congratulate NASSCOM-CoE on the initiative, and wish success to of HIC#2 that will undoubtedly open myriad opportunities of growth in the healthcare sector and will encourage innovators and thought-leaders to explore ideas for growth especially in this digital age," said Kiran Karnik, Past President, NASSCOM.

"Initiatives like this deserve praise and recognition for paving the way for new developments, innovation, ideas, methods and efforts in the field of healthcare. The healthcare sector is seeing the fast-paced efforts for cutting-edge technology adoption, that is enabling digital growth. New approaches to healthcare like telemedicine for online medical consultation is not only reducing the burden on health infrastructure but further helping to connect health providers to remote areas. Such success is encouraging innovators and business leaders to develop, identity and scale up new innovations. I hope endeavors like this continue to find solutions to already existing and new problems that could result in healthier communities and overall well-being," said Dr. (Prof) Mohsin Wali, Former Physician to the President of India, Sr. Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Prof Dr. M Wali further mentioned that very recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which will go long way in giving new dimensions to the health care sector and pointed out that this mission will provide a digital health ID to the people who will hold their health records with greater connectivity. He lauded the efforts of NASSCOM CoE in this direction.

The winners announced by the eminent jury are KareXpert (Hospital Automation), Qritive (AI-based Cancer Diagnosis), Endimension (Centralised Tele-radiology Reporting and Integrating Radiology reports into Multimedia Files and Patient Friendly Report), EZDI (Digital Clinical Assistant for Integrating with Legacy EHR), Helyxon and JioVio (Homecare & Patient Monitoring Solutions). LiveHealth, Onward Health, AiraMatrix, TeleRadsol and DeepTek.Ai and Ibis.AI emerged as runners up in their respective use cases.

The key objectives of the HIC#2 include driving operational excellence by enabling automation of administrative processes and digitization of clinical workflows through the adoption of digital technology solutions; enabling healthcare providers to nominate use cases as per the digital solution needs and driving the program to enable the curation, evaluation & deployment of technology-led innovative solutions that address the nominated use cases. The HIC#2 partner hospitals included KIMS Health, Mahajan Imaging, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Sankara Netralaya and Zydus Hospitals and Microsoft as its technology partner.

"Technology plays a critical role in addressing the long-standing issue of disconnectedness among data, clinicians, and patients. Microsoft healthcare cloud has supported various customers globally to manage health data at scale and makes it easier for healthcare organisations to improve the patient experience, coordinate care, and drive operational efficiency while helping support security, compliance, and interoperability of health data. Microsoft is investing heavily in the healthcare space. We believe that placing innovative solutions into the hands of professionals can do wonders for the healthcare industry. Innovation being one of the critical pillars of Microsoft, it's a good experience to be part of NASSCOM HIC#2 event which encourages innovation-led solutions for unmet clinical use cases, " said Dr. Keren Priyadarshini, Regional Leader - Healthcare, JAPAC, Microsoft.

