New Delhi [India], January 23: The National Conference on Education, Defense Studies, and Public Health 2025 by Guidance Forever, held on January 21, 2025, at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, concluded with resounding success. Focused on the theme " Education's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat by 2047" the event brought together over 200 delegates, including eminent academics, defense experts, healthcare leaders, policymakers, media personalities, and activists. The conference served as a dynamic platform to discuss how education can drive innovation, national security and public health to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. The event featured two panel discussions and several keynote speeches, with speakers emphasizing government initiatives, innovative solutions, and a collective approach to shaping a prosperous future for the nation.

The conference was organized by Guidance Forever, in collaboration with MDS Indocan, B2B Market Media - The Founder.com, BrandVista Consulting and IAMA Together, they aim to create impactful platforms for cross-sector dialogue and innovation.

Shyam Gupta, CEO, Guidance Forever welcomed all the dignitaries and mentioned that "Through a decade of extensive research on thousands of institutions across the country, we have identified several institutions that are ahead of their time in providing excellent education. These schools and higher education institutions have set benchmarks in the industry by meeting market demands. To recognize their contributions in shaping students' careers and hence contributing to enhanced GDP and growth rate, we are highlighting them through our this National Conference. The event will honour outstanding institutions and educators, focusing on academic excellence, research, education for sustainability, healthcare professionals, diplomats, policymakers and social activities for their role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047 mission."

Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta, an acclaimed international conservative political, economic and Foreign Policy Expert and Chief Patron, Guidance Forever shared H'nble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision, several key initiatives and Policies by Government of India and his vision related to Viksit Bharat@2047 mission. He said that "H'nble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given a clarion call that Viksit Bharat is possible only with Puratan Bharat! Education's role is pivotal in achieving this mission and it takes a lot of collective efforts in achieving this kind of national mission. We all need to contribute everyday in some way from our side in spreading the importance of education and we need to ensure that there has to be a synthesis of Puratan Bharat in whatever we do. I thank Government of Russia in supporting us from outside and also by organizing several bilateral programs to help us achieve this mission of Viksit Bharat@2047. Let us all take a solemn pledge that we all that we will be there in this mission of Viksit Bharat and ensure that we will achieve it. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Dr. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma shared her thoughts on research and innovation and how it can be made commercially viable for overall betterment of the society. She said that "Innovation, Industry, Technology and Universities are all inter-related. Universities are into research for their Ph.D. thesis but it is the Industry which actually takes it to the market. IIT Bombay gave one project of Transdermol Oil and Lotion to my organization Murli Krishna Pharma for innovating further and making it commercially viable by taking it to the market. This Transdermol lotion ensures that women and child are no more anaemic and hence helps achieving the mission of Anaemia Mukt Bharat. After several research works we are ready with the product and now taking it to the market. Also, I believe Education is a basis for everything and our CSR activities works with communities around to ensure that quality education is being provided to children all over the region."

Several other prominent speakers shared thought-provoking insights. Each speaker presented their vision for how India can leverage education, defense strategies, and public health reforms to become a developed nation by 2047. Some of the prominent speakers were - Shri Rambabu Ch., CEO - Airport Services Ltd. & CEO - Alliance Air, Dr. Ashok Rupanik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati, Dr. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT Dhanbad, Rabiaah Bhatia, Celebrity Anchor and Tedx Speaker, Janhavi Panwar, The Wonder Girl of India, Himani Naithani, Senior Editor, News Nation and Prof. Laxmikant Behera, Director IIT Mandi who connected through live video conferencing.

The Conference had 2 Panel Discussions as per the below mentioned details:

Panel 1 Topic: Education as a Catalyst for Viksit Bharat

Moderator: Vandana Saxena, Founder & Director - Voyage Ahead Solutions LLP

Panellists:

* Dr. Manisha Mehta, Deputy Head, G D Goenka World School Col.* Dr. Monika Kapoor, Head - National Public School* Sini Magon, Director Communications and Marketing, MBS Group of Institutions* Janardan Singh, Business Head - Infinity Schools, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya* Dr. Shankar Goenka, Secretary, Goenka Public School

Panel 2 Topic: Education and Industry Synergy : Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

Moderator: Amitabh Srivastava, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Voyage Ahead Solutions LLP

Panelists:

* Prof. Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor of DBS Global University* Bhupender Som, Director, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies* Chhavi Mehta - Founder - Young Authors Launchpad Academy* Y. N. Sharma, CEO, Chimes Aviation Academy* Dr. S. K. Meher, CIO, AIIMS Delhi* Sangeeta Bose Tagore Anand, Life Coach, Educator and NLP* Rashmi Anand, Trustee - Woman of the Elements Trust

A few other Eminent Guests at the forum were Petr Sizov, Press Secretary, Russian Embassy in India, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhry, Legislator, Humanitarian and Social Worker, Shri Ishwar Chand Jaiswal, Social Worker and Educationist, Indrani Das Gupta, Marketing Consultant, Dr. Aniruddh Ambekar, Director - Lifelline Medicare Group of Hospitals, Dr. Sukhrit Sharma, CMD - IAMS, and Gaurav Khattar, National Chairperson, Vishva Sindhi Seva Sangam.

Media personalities and influencers actively participated, amplifying the discussions and engaging with attendees on the role of public awareness and outreach in achieving the national vision. Their presence added a dynamic dimension to the conversations, inspiring collective action.

Some of the prominent award winners at the conference were:

Dr. Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murli Krishna Pharma, Dr. Cdr. Kartikay Saini, Chairman - Scottish High International School, Dr. Bikash Sharma, President and Founder Trustee - International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), Shri Sunil Rane, Executive President, Atharva Group of Institutes, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institute, Soumya Deb Hazra, Director Outreach and Marketing, Unitedworld Institute of Design Ahmedabad & NCR Campuses, MBS Group of Institutions - School of Planning & Architecture, MBS International School, Dr. Shankar Goenka, Author, Coach, TEDx Speaker, Managing Director of WOW Factors, Rabiaah Bhatia, Celebrity Anchor, Tedx Speaker, Dr. D. Ravi Kumar, Professor, IIT Delhi, Nirmal Bhartia School, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, Dr. Alka Jyoti, Director - Admissions, Lloyd Business School, DBS Global University, Dr. Sukhrit Sharma, CMD - IAMS, Dr. Sushil Kumar Meher, Chief Information Officer, AIIMS Delhi, COAE International, Rashmi Anand, Trustee - Woman of the Elements Trust, Indus Business School - IIEBM, Janhavi Panwar, The Wonder Girl of India, Shobhini Khanna, Founder - Swasthina Foundation, Nicolle Verma, Motivational Speaker, Regional College of Management, Modern Group of Institutes Indore, Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM), G. L. Bajaj Institute of Management & Research, ISMS Group of Institutes, Universal Ai University, Greater Noida Institute of Management, I Business Institute as the winner of - Excellence in Academics 2024-25, Fortune Institute of International Business, Rajiv Podar, Managing Director - Podar Enterprise, G D Goenka World School, Chimes Aviation Academy, etc.

Organizer Guidance Forever is a research driven organization and is dedicated to helping students unlock their potential through personalised career counselling. We also partner with educational institutions to stay ahead of industry trends and evolving market demands, ensuring they offer future-focused education. Our in-depth research provides regular updates on market trends and emerging skills, helping institutions integrate new technologies and competencies into their programs. We create a supportive network that connects students, institutions and the industry, fostering learning and informed decision-making for their futures.

For further queries, please contact: ceo@guidanceforever.org, vp@guidanceforever.org

For Media Enquires, connect with Pr Panda Promotions

