Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla initiated a three-day National Seminar on "75 Years on Indian Economy and Polity - Way forward in Amrit Kaal" on November 20.

According to a press release, the Inauguration Ceremony, held in the Library Hall of IIAS Shimla Campus and chaired by Professor Nageswar Rao, Director IIAS and VC, IGNOU, marked the beginning of the event.

The ceremony was graced by Lov Verma, IAS (retd.), and Professor Ashok Kumar, Ex-VC, serving as the chief guest and keynote speaker, respectively.

Dr Priyesh CA, Seminar Convener, set the stage with a welcome address. Lov Verma delivered the Keynote address on "India's Voyage on Economic Growth," delving into various government policies pertinent to the Aatm-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

Professor Ashok Kumar, in his Inaugural Address, elucidated potential challenges and their solutions on the path to Aatm-nirbhar Bharat.

Professor Nageswar Rao, Director IIAS, delivered a presidential address, emphasizing the significance of education and the New Education Policy in Amritkaal.

Over the next three days, researchers from different parts of the country, including Professor Arun Kumar Srivastava, Professor Sheela Srivastava, Professor Sudhanshu Pandya from Uttar Pradesh, Professor B P Sarath Chandran from Goa, Dr Ankur Saxena from Rajasthan, and many more, will present their research and deliberate on the "Way forward in Amrit Kaal."

Mehar Chand Negi, Secretary, IIAS, expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks, concluding the Inauguration Ceremony on a positive note. (ANI)

