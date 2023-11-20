Team India’s loss to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19 has left cricket fans across the country disappointed and heartbroken. While watching the India-Australia World Cup finals in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, a 32-year-old software engineer passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The late Jyoti Kumar owned and operated a computer centre. His father was a former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) employee. West Bengal: Heartbroken by India's Loss To Australia at ICC 2023 World Cup Final, 23-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide in Bankura.

An avid cricket fan, Kumar was heartbroken by the Indian batting order's lacklustre performance. One of his relatives said that he was hoping the bowlers would devise a plan to turn the tide of the game in favour of the Indians.

However, Kumar lost his nerve and had a heart attack as Australia won the World Cup with ease for the sixth time. Despite being sent to the hospital right away, the physicians declared him dead. If reports are to be believed, the latter was all set to get married next year.

In a separate incident from West Bengal's Bankura region, a 23-year-old man is claimed to have committed himself after India lost to Australia in the World Cup final. According to authorities, the incident took place on Sunday night at approximately 11 pm in the vicinity of the Cinema Hall in the Beliatore police station area. Tamil Nadu: Firecrackers Go Off, Thousands of Cricket Fans Give Standing Ovation to Aussies for ICC World Cup Win at Chennai's Marina Beach, Video Surfaces.

Rahul Lohar, who used to work at a nearby clothes business, took Sunday off to watch the championship game. He committed suicide in his room, devastated by Australia's win, according to his brother-in-law Uttam Sur. He asserted that he had no other issues in his life. According to police, a complaint of unnatural death has been filed, and his body was transferred to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning for a post-mortem investigation.

