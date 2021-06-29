Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru based Natural Remedies, one of the fastest growing Herbal healthcare companies in India, has elevated K. Narender Reddy as the Chief Operating Officer.

Narender as the COO will spearhead Sales, Marketing, Formulation & Development and the Supply Chain Management teams. Before this role, he was serving as Commercial Director at Natural Remedies.

Narender has a proven executive management track record in driving Sales & Marketing. Natural Remedies has been expanding its presence globally.

Narender is known to have achieved extraordinary results despite external challenges and complex situations. He believes and follows the maxim, "Ordinary people with extra-ordinary efforts produce outstanding results". Narender is known to be a visionary, dedicated and a creative leader who introduced the concept of "organic growth" in an "inorganic" way.

Commenting on his elevation, Narender Reddy said, "This is truly an exciting time at Natural Remedies. I look forward to further leveraging my expertise in driving new growth avenues in the coming years."

Anurag Agarwal, CEO & Managing Director said, "Narender joined Natural Remedies thirty years back as a Veterinary Sales Representative. Today he is the COO. A natural leader and a strategist, his global outlook will further grow the company in India and overseas."

Natural Remedies, since 1998 is in the Manufacturing, Marketing, and Distribution of Natural Healthcare products in India and Overseas.

The company strongly believes in helping to improve the planet's biodiversity by enabling farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world-class science and innovative products, dedicated employees, and partners in over 30 countries, Natural Remedies is working to transform sustainable living.

Natural Remedies is committed to enhance the planet's biodiversity and revitalizing the healthcare Industry with better products through expertise, passion, and science.

