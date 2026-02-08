Tandur (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy, calling him the most incompetent and lowest-quality Chief Minister that Telangana has ever had.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the municipal election campaign here, KTR alleged that Reddy uses vulgar and disgraceful language against the public, the opposition, and even women.

KTR said that among all Chief Ministers so far, Revanth Reddy was the most incompetent and of the lowest quality.

He stated that Revanth Reddy was a person who uses vulgar and disgraceful language against the public, the opposition, and even women. KTR said that Telangana has seen many Chief Ministers, from NT Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, to KCR, but never has there been such a "vile person" who speaks so atrociously.

KTR said that whenever a Chief Minister visits a town, they usually discuss planned development works and address the people respectfully. But Revanth Reddy, wherever he goes, does nothing except hurl abuses.

He said Revanth Reddy speaks solely to abuse KCR. KTR criticised that, over the last two years, Revanth Reddy has not governed at all and has only slept at the Jubilee Hills palace. He alleged that Revanth Reddy's only agenda was corruption and looting hundreds of crores of rupees every day.

KTR stated that when people question Revanth Reddy about the implementation of promises given to them, he responds with abusive language, and when the opposition questions him, he threatens to file false cases against them.

KTR warned that no one in Telangana was afraid of such cases and asserted that, no matter how many conspiracies are hatched, Revanth Reddy will not be spared in the future.

As part of the municipal election campaign, KTR conducted a campaign today in Tandur. On this occasion, he highlighted the Congress' failure to implement its promises and the six guarantees. He said only beneficiaries of Congress' welfare schemes should vote for Congress; everyone else should vote against Congress, defeat it, and ensure BRS's victory to teach Congress a lesson.

KTR recalled that Revanth Reddy cheated farmers by bringing Sonia Gandhi and promising ₹15,000 as Rythu Bharosa to every farmer. He expressed anger that instead of developing Tandur town, the Congress government converted the Nursing College given by KCR into the Kodangal Medical College building. He called upon the people to teach the Congress party, which is cheating everyone, from women to farmers, a fitting lesson in these elections.

KTR said the Congress party will last only two more years and that after that, Congress will face a "power cut." He urged party workers to expose the false promises made by Revanth Reddy, who took away the college building in Tandur and renamed it Kodangal Medical College, and is now falsely promising to give ₹1,000 crores to Tandur.

He criticised Revanth Reddy as a thief who stole the Tandur Nursing College. He demanded that Revanth Reddy clearly state what he will do for Tandur and honestly promise that the Nursing College given to Tandur will remain in Tandur itself.

KTR called upon the people to ask Congress leaders who come during the municipal elections to explain why lakhs of rupees remain pending under various welfare schemes and why they buy votes with illegally earned money. He said that if the people of Tandur vote for the car symbol and ensure the BRS victory in all 36 wards in the municipal elections, it will be a strong lesson for the Congress. KTR appealed to voters to support his party. (ANI)

