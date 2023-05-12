New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): NatureWings Holidays Limited, a leading tourism company, has been awarded as the "Best National Tourism Company" at the Global Excellence Awards 2023. The award was presented to the Managing Director of the company, Sandip Raha, by the stunning Bollywood celebrity, Madhuri Dixit Nene. NatureWings is dedicated to providing high-quality tourism services to individuals seeking a very specialized and curated leisure holiday experience. The company specializes in the Bhutan, India & Nepal Himalayan territories and caters to the luxury travelers from all across India seeking different types of leisure holidays, such as family vacations, adventure tours, cultural tours, wildlife tours, etc. The primary goal of the organization is to help people explore the beauty and diversity of nature by providing them with personalized and curated travel solutions that suit their unique needs.

According to Sandip Raha, the Managing Director of NatureWings Holidays Limited, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the field of tourism. We believe that travel is not just about visiting new places, but about discovering new cultures, experiencing new things, and creating memories that last a lifetime. At NatureWings, we strive to provide our clients with travel experiences that are not only enjoyable but also enriching and educational." Madhuri Dixit Nene, the Bollywood diva who presented the award, congratulated NatureWings Holidays Limited on its achievement and emphasized the importance of responsible tourism practices.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 is an important corporate award event that recognizes the efforts and contributions made by various businesses and organizations in different fields. The event was organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. which was established by the rising entrepreneur- Rahul Ranjan Singh. His motive is to bring those businesses to the forefront who have been struggling to find a right platform for the recognition of their efforts in their respective fields. Brand Empower has been tremendously successful in making a lot of innovative strides and helping the MSMEs attain global recognition with a lot of dignity and perseverance thus promoting businesses with a lot of enthusiasm.

NatureWings Holidays Limited's accolade serves as a proof of the company's unwavering dedication to achieving excellence in the realm of tourism and promoting responsible practices. With a proficient team of travel professionals possessing extensive training and expertise, the company diligently collaborates with clients to comprehend their requirements and ensure an unparalleled travel encounter. By prioritizing sustainable tourism and employing a team of highly skilled and experienced travel experts, NatureWings Holidays Limited has established itself as one of India's premier tourism enterprises. The organization's unwavering commitment to furnishing tailor-made travel solutions to individuals in pursuit of enhanced experiences is truly commendable.

