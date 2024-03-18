BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: In the realm of medical science, breakthroughs in HIV prevention and treatment have revolutionised the landscape of managing the HIV virus. India has been a pioneer in making access possible for the masses and is one of the few nations to provide free testing and treatment through its wide network of Government Hospitals. HIV treatment advancements have provided hope and improved longevity and quality of life for individuals living with HIV. The Humsafar Trust, India's oldest LGBTQ+ organisation runs the NETREACH Project, which is a pan-India program dedicated to advancing HIV testing and Treatment services across India. The Program website, www.netreach.co.in, serves as a comprehensive platform for information, resources, and support for individuals seeking testing, treatment, and support services for sexual health. One of the key messages the Project disseminates is that 'HIV is a manageable condition and there is lifelong treatment available for free which has the capacity to keep the virus suppressed'. HIV treatment has transformed the prognosis for individuals living with the virus for decades. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has become the cornerstone of HIV management and effectively suppresses viral replication while preserving immune function. With the advent of this highly active antiretroviral therapy, HIV has transitioned from a fatal diagnosis to a chronic, manageable condition for many. The best example of how the treatment is manageable is by comparing The HIV treatment regime is simply compared to the regime undertaken for the treatment of diabetes, the medicines are to be taken lifelong and daily. In addition to pharmacological interventions, holistic approaches to HIV care encompass psychosocial support, nutritional counselling, and management of co-morbidities. Addressing social determinants of health, including access to healthcare, housing, and education, is integral to optimising treatment outcomes and reducing health disparities among vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by HIV. Despite these remarkable advancements, challenges persist in achieving goals, and concerns regarding stigma, discrimination, and barriers to healthcare access remain formidable obstacles hindering prevention efforts and delaying diagnosis and treatment initiation. The best way to clear these obstacles is to begin speaking about Sexual Health Testing and care more openly among close circles. It's imperative for Youth to include these conversations in their safe spaces and circles to encourage a mindset that would lead to prevention. The program has observed that typically the easiest reaction to HIV is fear followed by disbelief; it is important to change that with awareness and having a plan as a prevention mechanism. Prevention mechanisms include keeping condoms handy at any given time, developing a habit of testing often (every 3-6 months) and also considering other options if one is involved in high-risk behaviour. A medicine regime called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) has also emerged as a powerful tool in HIV prevention. When taken consistently, PrEP significantly reduces the risk of HIV transmission in high-risk populations. By inhibiting the virus's ability to replicate within the body, PrEP offers a proactive approach to preventing HIV acquisition, particularly among individuals with multiple sexual partners, intravenous drug users, and those in serodiscordant relationships. PrEP needs a doctors perception and guidance Moreover, the development of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) offers another layer of defence against HIV infection. PEP involves the administration of antiretroviral medications to individuals shortly after potential exposure to the virus, such as through unprotected sexual intercourse or needle sharing. This time-sensitive intervention has demonstrated efficacy in preventing HIV seroconversion when initiated promptly after exposure. For more information on HIV/STI Prevention, Testing and Treatment options visit www.netreach.co.in website. The portal offers a range of features and services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking HIV testing and treatment centre information anywhere in India. Additionally, the website features educational materials, interactive tools, and real-time support resources to empower individuals with knowledge and guidance.

