New Delhi [India], November 1: Study From UAE (SFU), the region's first and dedicated university discovery and admissions platform for UAE-based higher education. It has announced its formal launch into India and the Indian subcontinent, marking a pivotal step in strengthening academic ties between the UAE and one of the world's largest student markets.

Built on the belief that the UAE is the next global education hub, Study From UAE aims to simplify how students discover, compare, and apply to universities across the Emirates. The platform leverages technology, verified listings, and end-to-end guidance to make the UAE a trusted and transparent destination for higher education.

"Our mission is to position the UAE as the preferred higher education destination for global students, beginning with India," said Mr Vikram Kumar, Managing Director, SFU. "We exist to make higher education choices simpler, more accessible, and data-driven for students while empowering UAE universities to achieve measurable growth."

With over 30 years of combined legacy in education fairs, digital marketing, and international outreach through its founding partners, Study From UAE is built on a robust foundation of credibility and performance.

The brand's digital gateway serves as a live, AI-enabled ecosystem where students can explore programmes, scholarships, and visa information, and even compare universities through tools like Find Your University and Compare Universities.

Beyond digital discovery, SFU offers end-to-end institutional support, from demand generation and influencer engagement to application conversions and brand positioning. Through school partnerships, webinars, alumni showcases, and UAE university fairs, the platform builds authentic visibility for institutions while delivering clarity and confidence for students and parents.

The initiative aligns with the UAE Government's vision to become a top-10 global education hub by 2030, providing students from the Indian subcontinent with a cost-effective, world-class alternative to traditional Western destinations.

About Study From UAE

Study From UAE is the UAE's first centralised university search and admissions platform. Designed exclusively to connect students worldwide with UAE-based higher education institutions. With operations spanning the Indian subcontinent and the GCC, SFU combines technology, marketing, and outreach expertise to drive measurable outcomes, from awareness to applications to enrolments.

For more information, visit: www.studyfromuae.com

