New Beat for the Streets: Shahana's First Original Song Gets Youth on Wheels

New Delhi [India], June 3: Mumbai based young singer Shahana Shome has released her first original song titled "Humrahi," a vibrant song calling on citizens--especially youth--to take up cycling as a sustainable, empowering act for both personal and planetary health.

Blending soulful melody with heartfelt lyrics, 'Humrahi' is more than just a song--it's a movement. Born out of Shahana's deep commitment to climate action and urban sustainability, the track channels the spirit of transformation, resilience, and community-led change. The song encourages people to embrace bicycles as symbols of freedom, fitness, and environmental consciousness.

"Cycling is a beautiful metaphor for change," says Shahana Shome. "It's about moving forward with intention, balancing progress with care, and choosing a path that's better for the world. I wanted this song to reflect that energy and offer a fun, fresh voice to the climate conversation."

The release is accompanied by a vibrant music video featuring real cyclists, cycle enthusiasts and sustainability champions, the video captures the joy and practicality of cycling as an everyday choice.

'Humrahi' is already gaining momentum, with cycling communities, youth groups.

The project is part of a larger youth-led climate campaign promoting eco-friendly transport and reimagining Indian cities as bike-friendly spaces..

