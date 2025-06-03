Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid is one of the most memorable festivals celebrated by people from the Muslim community across the globe. Celebrating this special and significant festival is very important. Eid-al-Adha 2025 gets even more special by meeting all of your relatives, friends, and family, cooking delicious food together, dressing up in new clothes, and applying some beautiful mehndi designs and Bakrid henna patterns. From Arabic design to simple floral henna patterns, we have gathered beautiful Eid al-Adha 2025 mehndi designs, Bakrid mehendi ideas and more to apply on your both hands and enhance the elegance of your festive look. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

On Eid-al-Adha 2025, try to make some unique and stunning mehndi designs on your hands, as it is more than just decorating your lovely and soft hands. Applying mehndi to your hands is a cherished ritual that helps bring all the families together. Check out the beautiful Bakrid mehndi designs to celebrate the festival. Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Biryani to Nihari, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid, a Significant Muslim Festival.

Watch Video For Eid Special Easy Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video Of Simple Arabic Mehndi Design For The Front Hand:

Beautiful Style Mehndi Design:

Stylish Front Hand Arabic Mehndi Design:

Latest Front Hand Mehndi Design For Eid:

So what are you waiting for? Make some lovely Mehndi designs and floral patterns on your hands. They will not only help enhance your festive look but also symbolise the occasion's happiness, love, and blessings.

