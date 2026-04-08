VMPL

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 8: In a strong step toward improving menstrual hygiene and creating a healthier school environment for young girls, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) in collaboration with Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India), under its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has successfully installed sanitary pad vending machines with incinerators in 65 government schools in Jaisalmer under Project Garima.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor of Hostel Building.

The initiative focuses on ensuring that school-going girls have easy, safe, and dignified access to sanitary pads within their school premises. Along with the vending machines, incinerators have also been installed so that used sanitary pads can be disposed of in a hygienic and environmentally safe manner.

This initiative is expected to make a significant difference in the lives of adolescent girls, especially in semi-rural areas where access to proper menstrual hygiene facilities is still limited. With the availability of sanitary pads in schools, girls will no longer have to miss classes due to lack of basic hygiene support.

Also Read | Mira Bhayandar Auto, Taxi Driver Verification: Marathi Test Made Mandatory, Maharashtra Govt Targets Licence Irregularities.

Students from several schools shared that the vending machines will help them feel more confident and comfortable during school hours. Many girls mentioned that earlier it was difficult to manage during emergencies, but now they feel more secure knowing that sanitary pads are easily available in their school itself.

School principals also appreciated the initiative and expressed their gratitude to NSIL and MVS India for taking such an important step for the health and well-being of girl students. They shared that this initiative will not only improve hygiene awareness but will also help increase regular school attendance among girls.

Under Project Garima, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Manav Vikas Sanstha aim to create a more supportive and hygienic environment for adolescent girls by providing access to essential menstrual hygiene facilities directly in schools.

The initiative stands as a meaningful effort toward empowering young girls with dignity, confidence, and better health -- and reflects a shared commitment by NSIL and MVS India to support education and well-being at the grassroots level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)