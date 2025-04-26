VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 26: Monte Carlo introduces the Air Tech Series--where fashion meets performance Monte Carlo launches its Air Tech Series, a modern menswear collection designed for men who value both style and comfort. Crafted with advanced lightweight fabrics, this range redefines everyday fashion with breathable, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant essentials.

At the heart of the collection is the Air Tech Polo T-shirt, made from Monte Carlo's ultra-light engineered fabric. These polos offer a tailored yet flexible fit, perfect for workdays or weekends. With subtle branding and sophisticated textures--like tonal stripes and micro-geometric weaves--they strike the ideal balance between casual and refined.

Collection Highlights:

* Air Tech Fabric: Keeps you dry, cool, and comfortable all day.

* Smart Fit: Tailored silhouette that allows easy movement.

* Style Options: From classic black with contrast collars to textured mauves and brick reds.

* Low Maintenance: Quick-drying and wrinkle-free.

The innovation continues with Air Tech Denim and Trousers, offering enhanced mobility in slim to relaxed fits. Whether you're at the office or on the move, these bottoms merge classic design with all-season wearability.

Completing the lineup is the 60s Fine Count Poplin Shirt, made from high-quality cotton for a crisp, breathable finish. Wrinkle-resistant and smooth to the touch, it transitions easily from day to night.

The Air Tech Series is available at all Monte Carlo exclusive stores and leading multi-brand outlets across India. Discover menswear designed for movement, engineered for comfort, and styled for the modern man.

