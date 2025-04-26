Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr quarter-final in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25? This question might be buzzing in the minds of fans as Al-Nassr gear up for their quarter-final showdown against the Japanese side. Cristiano Ronaldo had missed Al-Nassr's last match, which was in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 against Damac, with head coach Stefano Pioli opting to rest the talismanic forward prior to the AFC Champions League 2024-25 clash. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Al-Nassr's clash against Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. Damac 2-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Sultan Al-Ghannam's Stoppage Time Strike Helps Stefano Pioli's Side Earn Three Points.

The Knights of Najd have a realistic chance of clinching Asian glory this season. Despite being third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, Al-Nassr's title hopes are pretty slim as they trail leaders Al-Ittihad by eight points. It has to be kept in mind that, unlike the UEFA Champions League, the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 quarter-finals won't be played across two legs and hence, Al-Nassr would need to be at their absolute best if they are to win this and make it to the last four. Al-Qadsiah 2-1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Target as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer Massive Setback in Title Race.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo, as mentioned before, was rested for Al-Nassr's match in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 against Damac, which the Knights of Najd won 3-2. A rejuvenated Cristiano Ronaldo, in all likelihood, will feature in Al-Nassr's starting XI against Yokohama F Marinos in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 quarter-final. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen training with his teammates as Al-Nassr gear up for this contest.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Training Ahead of Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr Match

The 40-year-old has been in good form this season and will target silverware, the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 title with Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven times so far in AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 and will look to add to his tally in this match if he is selected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).