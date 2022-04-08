Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based NH Studioz, is all set to entertain movie lovers with a long slate of movies in the coming months. At a glittering ceremony held in Mumbai, NH Studioz in collaboration with Time Group announced its plans to produce 8 upcoming mega movie projects.

NH Studioz is a pioneer in the Indian film industry which has constantly brought innovative methods to entertain audiences around the world. With expert directors at the helm of the upcoming movies, NH Studioz has collaborated with TIME Group, which is an end-to-end entertainment major that covers the acquisition-production-distribution-exhibition of films/content all under one banner.

As the world gets back to normalcy and theatres open, audiences can look forward to movies like 'Operation Khiladi' by Sanjeev Krishnamoorthy, 'Faraar - Freedom At MidNight' to be directed by M Chandramouli, 'Zakham' by Teja, 'Kabool' by Anant Mahadevan, 'Ranneeti' by Ashu Trikha, 'Topsin' by Aijaz Khan, and 'Samosa Singh' & 'Wedding Unplanned' by Rehan Khan. The cast of the movies and other details will be announced soon.

"We are extremely thrilled to be working with Time Group on these projects and it's a perfect partnership. With many more plans in the pipeline and exciting times for us, we are really looking forward to getting started with the making of these movies. Our objective has always been to collaborate with the right people and keep our audiences entertained with our content. We are enormously proud and happy to say that in the last few years, we have successfully delivered and produced content for all kinds of audiences," said Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz.

NH Studioz is already producing 3 other projects like 'Maarich', a suspense thriller along with Tusshar Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, 'FREDDY', a dark romantic thriller starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya Furniturewala with Balaji Telefilms, another rom-com by Laxman Utekar and a biopic on the Recycle Man of India.

