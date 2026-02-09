VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9: Niloufer, one of Hyderabad's most iconic and trusted food brands, successfully launched Niloufer Chath, its latest culinary destination at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The grand launch, held at a picturesque rooftop venue, was attended by dignitaries, food lovers, and patrons of the brand.

Niloufer Chath marks a refined evolution of North Indian vegetarian cuisine, bringing together thoughtfully curated flavours, elegant presentation, and a contemporary dining ambience. Moving beyond traditional chath and comfort classics, the restaurant blends nostalgia with modern sensibilities, redefining how vegetarian food is perceived and experienced in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anumula Babu Rao, Founder and Chairman, Cafe Niloufer, said, "Niloufer Chath is a natural extension of our journey and our commitment to quality and trust. While Niloufer has always been close to the hearts of Hyderabadis, this new venture allows us to present vegetarian cuisine in a more elevated, experience-driven format, without losing the soul of our flavours."

Mr. Anumula Shashank, Managing Director, Cafe Niloufer, added, "With Niloufer Chath, our focus has been on creating a destination that combines taste, ambience, and innovation. The rooftop setting, curated menu, and contemporary presentation reflect our vision to set new benchmarks in the vegetarian dining space while staying rooted in Niloufer's legacy."

The rooftop location adds a distinct lifestyle dimension to the experience, positioning Niloufer Chath as a vibrant culinary and social destination for families, professionals, and young diners alike.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Danam Nagender, MLA, said, "Niloufer has long been a symbol of consistency and quality in Hyderabad. The launch of Niloufer Chath showcases how a legacy brand can innovate while staying true to its roots, enriching the city's evolving food culture."

Ms. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Mayor of Hyderabad, remarked, "Hyderabad continues to emerge as a dynamic food capital, and initiatives like Niloufer Chath add great value to the city. The focus on vegetarian cuisine in a premium, modern format is both timely and commendable."

With the launch of Niloufer Chath, the brand aims to set new standards in vegetarian dining, offering Hyderabad a fresh benchmark for quality, ambience, and innovation. The venture reinforces Niloufer's enduring legacy of trust and taste, while confidently stepping into a more premium, experience-led future.

