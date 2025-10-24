New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, inaugurated the new Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bhawan in Ghaziabad. Addressing officials and dignitaries, she emphasised the need for the next generation of GST reforms to focus on transparency, efficiency, and respect for taxpayers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sitharaman said, "NextGenGST must feel different to the taxpayer. They should feel that they are honorably treated, as they are the taxpayers to the nation. If there are people who are bad sheep among taxpayers, follow the protocol to catch hold of them. But don't look at everybody with suspicion." She urged officers to remember that ease and trust are at the heart of effective tax administration.

Also Read | Satara Shocker: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra, Accuses 2 Cops of Rape and Harassment in Note Written on Palm.

The minister highlighted the positive signs emerging from India's economic landscape, referring to data shared by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). This year's festive retail sales reached an all-time high of Rs 6.05 lakh crore, marking a 25 per cent jump over last year. About Rs 5.4 lakh crore came from goods and Rs 65,000 crore from services, with 87 per cent of consumers choosing Made-in-India products. Sitharaman noted that such growth signals the meaningful impact of reforms like GST rate rationalization.

According to CAIT, nearly 72 per cent of traders credited recent GST rate cuts on consumer goods, footwear, and home decor for the rise in festive sales. "These numbers tell us that our economic policies, including the recent GST rate rationalization, are having a meaningful impact," Sitharaman observed, adding that the government's focus on simplification is designed to ensure that economic growth benefits both traders and consumers.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Pisa Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Outlining future reforms, she announced that from November 1, the Simplified GST Registration Scheme will allow automatic registration within three working days for most applicants. This measure, she said, would benefit 96 per cent of new applicants by reducing friction and relying more on technology-based checks. Sitharaman directed field officers to ensure that the reform is implemented "without friction" and supported by well-staffed GST Seva Kendras.

She also underlined the need for accountability and timely disciplinary action within CGST field formations. "Swift conclusion of disciplinary proceedings reinforces accountability within the organisation," she said, stressing that misconduct or dereliction of duty must not be tolerated. Quoting the new departmental motto, she added, "(Galat Kiya Toh Khair Nahi, Sahi Kiya Toh Koi Bair Nahi)."

Concluding her address, Sitharaman expressed confidence that continued reforms, teamwork, and commitment would help the GST system become more efficient, equitable, and growth-oriented. "Keep up the good work, maintain the momentum of reforms, and always remember that our ultimate goal is to make life easier for the honest taxpayer," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)