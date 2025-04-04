VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, amongst India's youngest and fastest growing fertiliser company, has strengthened its commitment to national food security by achieving a total output of 1.47 million tonnes (MT) in FY25, against its plate capacity of 1.27 MTPA. This production growth builds on strategic enhancements at Matix's advanced facilities, including the upgradation of key equipment that helped boost daily urea production to 4,305 MT per day, achieving an industry-leading 112% average daily capacity utilisation, up from 107% the previous year.

Congratulating the team on achieving this excellent performance, Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited said, "This milestone reflects Matix's mission to drive agricultural progress through energy and resource efficiency. The key drivers for Matix remain its excellent team that has consistently delivered operational excellence and set new benchmarks through our cutting-edge technology driven manufacturing facility. We remain committed to responsible manufacturing practices that help us achieve our larger goal of helping India achieve long-term food security."

Matix's commitment to responsible and sustainable production is reflected in its continuous efficiency improvements. In FY25, annual energy consumption for urea production was reduced from 4.856 Gcal/MT of urea in FY24 to 4.824 Gcal/MT of urea. At the same time, raw water consumption was reduced from 4.31 m3/MT of urea to 4.23 m3/MT of urea in FY25, underscoring the company's focus on resource conservation. Matix prides itself as one of the most water efficient players in the sector.

Strengthening its clean energy initiatives, Matix installed a 1 MW floating solar power unit, which generates 5 MWh of renewable energy daily, actively reducing its carbon footprint.

Reaffirming its commitment to empowering women farmers, Matix supported the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra initiative, establishing 5 drone hubs equipping and training "NaMo Drone Didis" in the use of drone technology to boost agricultural productivity and increasing their incomes. Additionally, Matix has now established over 4500 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendra (PMKSK), to educate and train farmers in its key marketing regions.

About Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is one of India's youngest and fastest-growing fertiliser companies, holding approximately a 20% market share in eastern India. The company is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through innovative crop nutrition and soil enhancement products, aiming to nourish every farm and ensure food security for all.

