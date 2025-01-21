New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): In a significant step toward bridging the digital divide, NITI Aayog has partnered with Nasscom Foundation to digitally empower one lakh individuals under India's Aspirational Blocks Programme.

The initiative, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, focuses on equipping marginalized communities, especially women and tribal populations, with essential digital skills and access to e-governance services.

In an official statement NITI Aayog stated, "Aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, Nasscom Foundation, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is digitally empowering one lakh lives in India's Aspirational Blocks".

In its first phase, the programme will target 60 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) blocks, promoting digital literacy and awareness of government schemes. It will later expand to cover all 500 aspirational blocks across the country, ensuring widespread digital inclusion.

The initiative is designed to strengthen India's commitment to digitally empowering underserved communities, fostering holistic growth and inclusion.

According to the Tribal Development Report 2022, the literacy rate among PVTGs is only 47.7 per cent, significantly lower than the national average of 77.3 per cent. This highlights the urgent need for digital empowerment in these regions.

The programme, which builds on the success of Nasscom Foundation's Aspirational Districts Programme launched in 2022, focuses on training communities, particularly women and youth aged 12-60, to navigate the digital world with confidence.

The training modules include basic computer skills, cybersecurity, and internet usage, enabling participants to access essential e-governance services. To maximize outreach, the initiative will engage local community champions as trainers and digital ambassadors, supported by block administration teams. Door-to-door campaigns and community mobilization efforts will further raise awareness about the benefits of digital literacy and government schemes.

Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, emphasized the transformative power of technology. "The Aspirational Blocks Programme, in partnership with NITI Aayog, is not just about bridging the digital divide--it's about deepening democracy and ensuring active participation in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat.," she said.

Through this collaboration, the Aspirational Blocks Programme aims to meet key goals of the Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, ensuring increased use of digital devices, enhanced awareness of government schemes, and a digitally empowered future for all. (ANI)

