New Delhi, January 21: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in 2025, which will come with updated specifications and features. There are rumours about a potential slim version to be included in the iPhone 17 series. Reports indicate that Apple may introduce a new model called the "iPhone 17 Air." The upcoming series could include the iPhone 17 Air model, potentially replacing the Plus model. Early leaks indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will feature upgrades in design and camera capabilities.

The upcoming iPhone 17 series will likely feature the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These devices are likely to be launched in September 2025. According to early reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced between USD 1,299 and USD 1,500, which may be approximately INR 1,09,000 to INR 1,26,000. iPhone SE 4 Leaks: Apple’s 4th Generation Special Edition iPhone Will Reportedly Launch With Dynamic Island This Year; Here’s What To Expect.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LTPO display and will likely be powered by Apple's next-generation A19 chip. It is also likely to come with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to come with a single rear camera setup, which could include a 48MP camera along with a 24MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi WinPlay Engine Launched As Beta Enabling Players To Enjoy Windows Gaming on Android Tablets, Available Xiaomi Tablet 6s Pro 12.4 for Now.

Apple may include the iPhone 17 Air with its in-house cellular modem, which is expected to integrate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. The modem is anticipated to make its debut with the fourth-generation iPhone SE model. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever, with an expected thickness of around 5.5mm. The iPhone 17 Air has reportedly entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage at Foxconn. Additionally, Apple is reportedly working on a new battery technology for the iPhone 17 Air.

